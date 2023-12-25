Is Mark Andrews playing tonight? Ravens TE’s status explored for Week 16’s MNF game vs 49ers

Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The Oklahoma alum is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection. Andrews is Lamar Jackson's favorite weapon on offense, and he has made the postseason five times in his six-year NFL career.

Andrews will not be playing tonight against the San Francisco 49ers. According to the Ravens' official website, Andrews was in the Ravens' locker room following Friday's practice as he continues to rehab from ankle surgery. He remains on the injured reserve as the regular season approaches.

What happened to Mark Andrews?

Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury during a Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals' linebacker Logan Wilson tackled the perennial Pro Bowler and left the Gridiron soon after hitting the turf.

Following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed his optimism that Andrews would return later in the season. However, following a surgery on the injuries, it's increasingly clear that Andrews won't be playing any part of the rest of the year.

Lamar Jackson would have to rely on the other weapons on offense, such as Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., in his absence.

How has Mark Andrews performed this season?

Mark Andrews was enjoying a solid season before he got struck with an unfortunate injury. The three-time Pro Bowler had amassed 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games (nine starts) in 2023. These stats put him on pace to have the first 1,000 receiving yards plus 10 receiving touchdowns season of his impressive career.

However, his injury put that target on hold, and Andrews will likely catch a ball later in 2024. Andrews was well on track to eclipse his 2021 career-best season, which saw him drop a stat line of 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns.

In the meantime, the Baltimore Ravens will look to consolidate the top position in the AFC Conference. They'll need to be in their best form, as they'll be facing an equally impressive San Francisco 49ers side. The 49ers are the number one seed in the NFC, and tonight's Christmas Game has all the makings of a classic.

