Is Mark Andrews playing tonight vs Bills? Ravens TE's status revealed for Week 1 SNF

Mark Andrews is entering his eighth year in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the most consistent tight ends in the AFC, and he's been Lamar Jackson's safety blanket for years.The Baltimore Ravens are up against the Buffalo Bills in tonight's game. The game serves as a rematch of last year's AFC divisional round matchup that featured a costly drop by Andrews. Let's see if Andrews will feature in the game and get the chance to rewrite the narrative after one of the toughest moments of his professional career.Is Mark Andrews playing tonight vs the Buffalo Bills?Yes, Mark Andrews is playing tonight against the Buffalo Bills. The one-time first-team All-Pro tight end is not carrying any injury entering the game, and he'll feature barring any unfortunate occurrences in the lead-up to the showdown.Andrews has been ever-present for the Ravens since he entered the league in 2018. He's played in 10 or more games in every season of his professional football career and contributed immensely to John Harbaugh's side remaining a perennial playoff contender. Andrews is primed to feature in tonight's battle of Super Bowl dark horses.While Andrews is good to go, the same can't be said about fellow tight end Isiah Likely and fullback Patrick Richard. Likely has been ruled out because of a foot injury, while Richard won't be featuring because of a calf issue. Asides from them, the Ravens have a mostly clear bill of health. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (illness) will feature despite starting the week on the injury report.How did Mark Andrews perform in 2024?Mark Andrews had an impressive 2024 season. The TE1 amassed a stat line of 55 catches, 673 receiving yards, and a career high 11 touchdowns. It was the first time since 2021 that Andrews played in 17 games in the regular season.However, Andrews had a disappointing end to the season. In the Divisional Round against the Bills, he dropped a potential match-tying two-point conversion as the Ravens lost 27–25. It was his first fumble since the 2019 season.Tonight's game will give Andrews the chance to banish some of those memories from last season. He'll catch passes from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson as the Ravens aim to start the campaign with a W.