  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Mark Andrews playing tonight vs Bills? Ravens TE's status revealed for Week 1 SNF

Is Mark Andrews playing tonight vs Bills? Ravens TE's status revealed for Week 1 SNF

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:43 GMT
Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Is Mark Andrews playing tonight vs Bills? Ravens TE's status revealed for Week 1 SNF

Mark Andrews is entering his eighth year in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the most consistent tight ends in the AFC, and he's been Lamar Jackson's safety blanket for years.

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens are up against the Buffalo Bills in tonight's game. The game serves as a rematch of last year's AFC divisional round matchup that featured a costly drop by Andrews. Let's see if Andrews will feature in the game and get the chance to rewrite the narrative after one of the toughest moments of his professional career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Mark Andrews playing tonight vs the Buffalo Bills?

Yes, Mark Andrews is playing tonight against the Buffalo Bills. The one-time first-team All-Pro tight end is not carrying any injury entering the game, and he'll feature barring any unfortunate occurrences in the lead-up to the showdown.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Andrews has been ever-present for the Ravens since he entered the league in 2018. He's played in 10 or more games in every season of his professional football career and contributed immensely to John Harbaugh's side remaining a perennial playoff contender. Andrews is primed to feature in tonight's battle of Super Bowl dark horses.

Ad

While Andrews is good to go, the same can't be said about fellow tight end Isiah Likely and fullback Patrick Richard. Likely has been ruled out because of a foot injury, while Richard won't be featuring because of a calf issue. Asides from them, the Ravens have a mostly clear bill of health. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (illness) will feature despite starting the week on the injury report.

Ad
Ad

How did Mark Andrews perform in 2024?

Mark Andrews had an impressive 2024 season. The TE1 amassed a stat line of 55 catches, 673 receiving yards, and a career high 11 touchdowns. It was the first time since 2021 that Andrews played in 17 games in the regular season.

However, Andrews had a disappointing end to the season. In the Divisional Round against the Bills, he dropped a potential match-tying two-point conversion as the Ravens lost 27–25. It was his first fumble since the 2019 season.

Tonight's game will give Andrews the chance to banish some of those memories from last season. He'll catch passes from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson as the Ravens aim to start the campaign with a W.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications