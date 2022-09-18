Is former Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling still playing in 2022?

The Green Bay Packers lost two wide receivers this offseason in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams. While Adams has found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders, Valdes-Scantling also has a bright future ahead with one of the top AFC teams. Fantasy footballers are busy making decisions with their fantasy teams, and Valdes-Scantling seems like a plausible option for your team.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is very much active and plays for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The Chiefs signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the receiver to step in as a replacement for WR Tyreek Hill. Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Scantling has already started in the two games played by the Chiefs in the 2022 regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs have had a good start to the season as they have won both games. In the two games that Scantling started, he recorded 57 receiving yards with six receptions.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's NFL career

Valdes-Scantling started his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers drafted him in the fifth round as the 174th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the Packers, where he started 39 games and featured in 59.

During his time with the Packers, he recorded 2,153 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, and 123 receptions. His career-best came in the 2020 season when he recorded 690 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fantasy outlook

Valdes-Scantling could be a good WR2 option. His projections in this campaign are around 50 receptions for 876 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, he managed 61 fantasy points averaging 5.5 points per game He should not be your starting WR but might work well with your backups in favorable matchups.

This year he has teamed up with one of the greatest QBs in the league, Patrick Mahomes and top TE Travis Kelce. Valdes-Scantling has a lot of potential and Mahomes could be the man to help him realize it.

