Is Martavis Bryant related to Dez Bryant? Exploring relationship between Cowboys WRs

Martavis Bryant is not related to iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. The veteran pass catchers share a surname and are linked to the Dallas Cowboys, but that's where the similarities end.

Martavis Bryant recently joined the Dallas Cowboys after being reinstated to the NFL following a 2018 indefinite suspension by the league. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout was suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He now joins the playoff-chasing Dallas Cowboys as they shore up their roster for yet another playoff push.

Martavis Bryant's NFL career

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Martavis Bryant in the fourth round of the 2014 Draft. The pacy wide receiver was a stellar prospect coming out of college, and the Steelers decided to pair him with Antonio Brown in the wide receiver's room.

Following his draft, the Clemson Tigers alum had three successful seasons with the franchise. Bryant made the postseason in all of those seasons and was the team's undisputed WR2 behind Brown during that timeframe.

However, his time in Pittsburgh was blighted by a full-season suspension that he received for the 2016 NFL season. The league suspended Bryant for violating the league's substance abuse policy, causing him to miss all the games for that season. Things were not the same in Pittsburgh, and the former key piece to the receiving room was traded to the Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2018 season.

Martavis Bryant performed admirably with the Raiders in 2018 but, unfortunately, dealt with injury issues all season long. Toward the end of the regular season, Bryant was suspended indefinitely for violating his conditional reinstatement. He hasn't played in the league since.

Dez Bryant's NFL career

On the other hand, Dez Bryant is a modern Dallas Cowboys icon and is one of the team's best wide receivers of the 2000s. Jerry Jones' side drafted Bryant in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In his Dallas Cowboys career, Bryant accumulated one first-team All-Pro nod, three Pro Bowl selections, and one NFL receiving touchdowns leader award. He is also the owner of several Dallas franchise records, such as most career receiving touchdowns, most games with at least two receiving touchdowns in a single season, most career games with at least two receiving touchdowns, and most consecutive games with a receiving touchdown.

The Cowboys released Dez Bryant in 2018, and he signed for the New Orleans Saints on a one-year prove-it deal. The move never worked out for either party, as Bryant suffered injuries that didn't let him play a single game for the Saints. He played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 but hasn't appeared in the NFL ever since. Dez Bryant has effectively hung up his cleats following an accomplished career on the Gridiron.