Is Matt LaFleur a top NFL HC even without Aaron Rodgers?

Head coach Matt LaFleur is easily one of the most successful head coaches in the entire NFL. He has achieved that while still dealing with the drama of his franchise quarterback essentially hinting at either leaving the Green Bay Packers or potentially retiring early. That is some skill.

Through three seasons, LaFleur is now 39-9. That is the best overall record of any head coach in history in their first three seasons. Now, within the NFL world, the question has been asked: If LaFleur didn't have Rodgers, would he still be this successful?

How has Matt LaFleur changed the Packers?

Anyone can claim that Matt LaFleur is riding his huge success on the coattails of being able to have one of the best quarterbacks in the league; however, everyone has to remember that coaching quarterbacks matters a great deal, too. Not everyone can take a high-level quarterback and work with them in the way that LaFleur has.

Mike McCarthy and Joe Philbin were not the head coaches that were able to cultivate as much success as LaFleur has with Rodgers and his team. Even when it seemed as if the team was lacking wide receivers, Randall Cobb was brought back over to appease Rodgers and bring some much-needed depth.

Understanding and cultural change matter a great deal to an organization. That is what Matt LaFleur has done. When a team is lacking in certain areas, they still find ways for players to step up and churn out wins. That is what separates a "middle of the road" head coach from a coach who knows how to make the best of any situation.

That is truly how Matt LaFleur has been so successful, and even if Aaron Rodgers leaves at the end of this season, the Packers will remain just as competitive as they currently are. Some players see a strong head coach in the midst of that and want to play that much harder. The proof is clear in the above tweet, as the Packers had a meager 24-23 record before LaFleur got there.

Everyone could argue that, when Rodgers was out due to Covid, the Packers lost to the Chiefs. However, that loss was enacted by a team that has one of the best defenses in the entire league, and the Chiefs had an eight-game winning streak on their hands.

Matt LaFleur has a new way of thinking and hasn't fallen into the category of older head coaches and their "old ways." That's how he's been so successful in the same way that Sean McVay is with the Rams. LaFleur would be just as successful without Rodgers, and that will be proven next year if and when that happens.

