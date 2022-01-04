Is there a Manningcast today for Week 17 Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers MNF clash?

The Manningcast's availability has been an ongoing question this season, and this week is no different. Will Peyton and Eli Manning be sitting down and watching the game as they delight fans with their commentary and insight, or will it be regular scheduled programming featuring Steve Levy and the crew?

Another question on NFL fans' minds, will Ben Roethlisberger's potential final game at Heinz Field be the backdrop of this week's Manningcast? Here's the breakdown of the Manningcast for Week 17.

How to watch the Monday Night Football Manningcast

Put simply, yes, there will be a Manningcast tonight. The Manning brothers will be watching the game with guests and commentary on ESPN 2, ESPN+, and fuboTV. ESPN will also have the usual broadcast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters.

Both will be broadcast simultaneously, so viewers can flip between the two options at their leisure. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET for both the Manningcast and the normal broadcast.

Who will be featured on the Manningcast?

The Manningcast is hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning along with invited guests who come on the program, not unlike a late-night talk show with Conan O'Brien or Jimmy Kimmel. This week, the guests on the program will be Bill Cowher, Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, and Aaron Rodgers.

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Overall, many would agree that the mix of guests is the best yet. Cowher will likely be asked about Ben Roethlisberger's final game as it happens. Roger Goodell could have some information on the decision behind the Covid-19 protocol changes.

Many fans would also agree that having Snoop Dogg should prove entertaining in its own right. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has been known to drop some great one-liners of his own during interviews.

What is the best way to watch the game?

Opinions may differ, but the normal broadcast appears to be more focused on the action whereas the Manningcast is more about Peyton and Eli as well as their guests.

For those strongly interested in the game for the on-filed action, the normal MNF broadcast might be the better option. For those looking to have a more relaxed and jovial night, the Manningcast could be the best option.

One way to watch tonight's game could be to start with the usual broadcast, and then wait and see if it becomes more than a one possession game. If so, then switching over to Manningcast could be an option. Seeing as the game might dip in intensity at that point, it would make sense to go have a few laughs.

However, if the game becomes more intense again and the scores are close, switching back to the normal version could be your best bet to focus on the action.

