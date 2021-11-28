Is Matthew Stafford playing today vs. Packers? Latest on QB's injury

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has played at the level of an MVP this season. Stafford is playing as well as the Rams hoped for when they traded away Jared Goff for the 13-year veteran.

He's led the Rams to a 7-3 record and is just two games behind the Arizona Cardinals in the AFC West.

The Rams and Stafford will have a big task ahead of them in Week 12. They face the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who has found his groove.

But a report from ESPN says Stafford won't be 100 percent healthy for the game.

Is Matthew Stafford playing today vs. the Packers?

The Rams don't need to panic, as their franchise quarterback will still start against the 8-3 Packers. But Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Sunday that Stafford is dealing with a multitude of injuries.

He has pain in his throwing arm and elbow, in addition to a sore ankle and experiencing chronic back pain.

The news of all these injuries is a surprise but understandable. Stafford is now 33 years old and he played behind poor offensive lines when he was with the Detroit Lions.

He's the 19th most sacked quarterback in NFL history and still has many years left to play.

The Rams have given Matthew Stafford the best offensive line he's ever had in his career this season. Andrew Whitworth has defied aging at 39 years old.

The rest of the line is above average in pass protection. Stafford has been sacked just 14 times this season, one of the fewest totals in the league.

Despite playing with these injuries, Stafford's play hasn't been affected this season. He's an MVP frontrunner with 3,014 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He's been efficient and has formed strong chemistry with Cooper Kupp.

Sports Gambling Guides @SGG_hq



+260: Tom Brady

+450: Josh Allen

+900: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott

+1100: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert

+1200: Kyler Murray

+1400: Lamar Jackson

+2500: Johnathan Taylor 👀



Which player has the best value on this list? Updated #NFL MVP Odds 🏆🏈+260: Tom Brady+450: Josh Allen+900: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott+1100: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert+1200: Kyler Murray+1400: Lamar Jackson+2500: Johnathan Taylor 👀Which player has the best value on this list? Updated #NFL MVP Odds 🏆🏈 +260: Tom Brady +450: Josh Allen +900: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott +1100: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert +1200: Kyler Murray +1400: Lamar Jackson +2500: Johnathan Taylor 👀Which player has the best value on this list? https://t.co/B4mjqwyWrS

Stafford is also having to adjust to Odell Beckham Jr. entering the mix offensively. In his first game with Beckham, Stafford forced the ball to him in situations he shouldn't have and ended up with two interceptions.

The Packers' defense has been on a tear as of late, and before Week 11, held their previous five opponents to under 22 points. They haven't had the star power of linebacker Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander but haven't needed them.

Both of these teams could likely meet again in the NFC playoffs. Stafford will look to show he can go toe-to-toe with one of the greatest of all time despite his injuries.

This game could be a very high-scoring affair and one that changes how we view the NFC playoff picture.

Edited by LeRon Haire