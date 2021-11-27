“I’m human, I make mistakes" - Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly vows to no longer attend Rams' road games

For better or worse, Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford is certainly prone to the spotlight. Most recently, Kelly Stafford was escorted out of the Los Angeles Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers after throwing a pretzel at a 49ers fan.

During her appearance on The Morning After podcast following the incident, she vowed not to attend any other Rams away games.

“I’m human, I make mistakes, and I own up to them,” she said on her podcast. “I don’t f–king hide from them, that’s not me. I’ve always been taught, I wear my heart on my sleeve so I do stuff probably in a hot second, but I also realize in a hot second, not the best, and I go up and I apologize.”

Kelly Stafford has a history of outbursts

This is not the first time Kelly Stafford has been in the spotlight because of an outburst. In 2020, she went on a rant in which she said that she was tired of living in Michigan's "dictatorship" as the state was going through regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She later apologized for the use of the word 'dictatorship', again using the 'heat of the moment' as the reason for her outburst.

In her appearance on the podcast, she talked about how a significant other to a professional athlete should never bring the attention to themselves, and that she really lost it in the heat of the moment.

Kelly added that Matthew Stafford took her actions lightly because 'at least someone from the family was accurate that night'. She offered an instant apology after the pretzel throw:

"Girl I knowwwww I'm an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously I needed to do it completely different! I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

Stafford had a tough night against the 49ers, with 2 interceptions and a single touchdown pass, so at least Kelly was able to connect every single one of her throws. Jokes aside, it's good for Matthew's wife to understand that some actions are unacceptable, and not going to Rams' away games may be a solution to avoid any such incident from taking place in the future.

