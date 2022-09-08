Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight as Los Angeles Rams compete against Buffalo Bills?

In his decade-long career, Matthew Stafford has faced many challenges. His time with the Detroit Lions was tough, it must be said. But following his trade to the Los Angeles Rams, he achieved what every NFL player dreams of - a Super Bowl win.

In 2021, Stafford helped the Rams lift the Lombardi trophy, but this offseason an elbow injury has caused him problems. After missing some of the preseason, there have been doubts about his fitness for Week 1.

However, there is good news for Rams fans. Matthew Stafford says he is fit to compete and will play in the opening match against the Buffalo Bills. Though the Rams kept him away from the OTAs, Stafford returned to practice with the team at training camps. Stafford told the media:

"I feel good. I'm ready to go. No limitations, [I] still think there's. . . . I don't know. I feel great. I'm ready to go play, can always be better. [I] can I always try to feel like I'm 21 again, I'll keep trying, but no I feel really good. [I] feel like I can make every throw. I don't know what else you need to hear from me."

Rams head coach Sean McVay also confirmed that Stafford is in great shape and is throwing the ball well. McVay believes that Matthew Stafford will perform the same way he did last year because of his competitive nature and his willingness to stay in the league. Stafford's injury won't hold him back, but he will need maintenance throughout the year.

Is Matthew Stafford a good draft option in 2022 fantasy football?

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles brought in Matthew Stafford as their leading quarterback, and this has to be among the wisest decisions they have ever made. Matthew started in all the 17 games last season, recording 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also led the Rams to a Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: With the opener looming, #Rams QB Matthew Stafford has “no limitations” for his elbow; Meanwhile, the #Cowboys could sign OT Jason Peters today. He may begin on the practice squad. From @GMFB: With the opener looming, #Rams QB Matthew Stafford has “no limitations” for his elbow; Meanwhile, the #Cowboys could sign OT Jason Peters today. He may begin on the practice squad. https://t.co/aCqggRhMrt

Matthew Stafford could be a good QB2 choice in fantasy football, but his elbow injury is a big concern. Although he is fit to play Week 1, there are chances his injury will cause him to miss a few later in the season. The Rams might also play safe with him, keeping the ball on the ground more than they usually do.

So, if you have a favorite quarterback to lead your fantasy team, then you can think of drafting Stafford as a backup. The reigning Super Bowl champion isn't finished yet and seems hungry for his second championship. Choosing Stafford is a bit of a gamble, but that's exactly what fantasy football is all about.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell