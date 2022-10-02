Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight vs 49ers in Week 4?

Matthew Stafford has been banged up this season for the Los Angeles Rams.

His status was up in the air at the beginning of the season due to an arm fatigue issue, so every week he throws the ball, that issue could technically come back into play. Even when he has played, Stafford hasn't looked particularly Staffordy yet.

He's struggled in three games this year, despite the Rams being 2-1.

Fantasy owners, therefore, were given pause, wondering if he'll play on Monday Night Football given his health and poor play thus far.

Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight?

Stafford will be under center when the Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. His injury status is officially "healthy," so any lingering issues are currently not bothering the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

His poor play thus far could be reason to wonder if the Rams will look elsewhere, but this is the same quarterback who took them to and won the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay isn't likely to turn to a backup, none of whom are going to be an upgrade over a struggling Stafford.

Where is Matthew Stafford playing?

As usual, the Rams quarterback will be under center. McVay is the most creative coach in the NFL, so there is a chance that someone else takes snaps back there for a trick play or two, but if the quarterback is on the field, he will more than likely be under center for the vast majority of the time.

Matthew Stafford fantasy football update and predictions

The projections for the Rams star aren't excellent.

ESPN expects the Rams star to score about 16 points, which would nearly be a season high for the quarterback.

He's still owned in 98% of ESPN leagues, but he's only being started in less than half of them.

He has a tough matchup this week and poor play so far has driven fantasy owners away from starting the QB. San Francisco, meanwhile,e has been exceptional against quarterbacks this year.

Matthew Stafford alternative picks for your fantasy team

Even though he's healthy, another quarterback will likely be a better option.

There are a few decent ones available, though quarterback is often the hardest position to find a replacement for.

Geno Smith has a strong matchup against the porous Detroit Lions defense this week. Jacoby Brissett is another option to consider, since he's facing the Atlanta Falcons, the team who gave Stafford multiple touchdown passes this season.

Jared Goff against the Seattle Seahawks and even Baker Mayfield against the struggling Arizona Cardinals are safer and won't force players to wait until Monday night to make a decision.

