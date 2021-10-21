Is Melvin Gordon playing tonight vs. Browns in Week 7 ?

Melvin Gordon is among several players facing injuries going into Thursday night's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos .

Gordon has been dealing with a hip injury that has been bothering him and kept him off the practice field.

Melvin Gordon has yet to miss a game this season, even with a lingering hip injury. With a short week to prepare for a roadtrip to Cleveland to face a fellow 3-3 team, will the Denver Broncos have their veteran running back?

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Browns vs. Broncos on TNF 🍿Melvin Gordon Rush/Recv prop has gone OVER in 5/6 gamesWill he go OVER 56.5 rush/rec yards tonight? (-110)💰: pff.com/betting/player Browns vs. Broncos on TNF 🍿Melvin Gordon Rush/Recv prop has gone OVER in 5/6 gamesWill he go OVER 56.5 rush/rec yards tonight? (-110)💰:pff.com/betting/player… https://t.co/0l7n2I4G6R

Is Melvin Gordon playing tonight vs. the Browns?

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play tonight against the Cleveland Browns. Gordon played last week through a hip injury and had only 50 yards rushing.

Melvin Gordon is reported to have been a full participant this week in the Broncos' preparation for Thursday night's game. That is a vast improvement from last week, when Gordon was a limited participant in practice heading into the Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A healthy Melvin Gordon is an advantage for the Broncos offense. So far this season, Gordon has taken at least half of the offensive snaps in each of the first six games. Gordon has had at least ten touches per game.

He has 332 rushing yards and two touchdowns and has been a presence in the receiving game as well due to injuries to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Gordon also has 13 receptions for 119 receiving yards on the season as well.

Even with running back Javonte Williams as part of the Broncos offense, Gordon's production has remained high. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams seem to be splitting the work in the backfield this season, which has proven to be beneficial for both through the first six weeks of the season.

The Denver Broncos are heading into Week 7 with a three-game losing streak after winning their first three games of the season.

Now standing at 3-3 and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs towards the bottom of the AFC West division, a win is necessary to get back to .500 and keep the season's hopes alive.

A win against the Cleveland Browns would be integral in doing so for the Broncos.

