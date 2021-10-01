Is Micah Parsons the NFL's next big thing? DeMarcus Ware believes so

Micah Parsons has received a lot of praise over his short NFL career thus far. None could be bigger than receiving a ringing endorsement from DeMarcus Ware.

DeMarcus Ware is part of an exclusive club when it comes to pass-rushing and sacks. He has more than 100 sacks in his career, most of which came with the Dallas Cowboys. If he identifies another Dallas Cowboys defensive end for praise, it's good news time for Micah Parsons.

DeMarcus Ware is spot on in his assessment of Micah Parsons

In his nascent career, Micah Parsons has shown glimpses that may justify such strong support without being labeled hyperbolic. The best example came in the latest game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Up against Lane Johnson and Andre Dillard, he regularly bested them both and put pressure on Jalen Hurts. No wonder that for the second straight game, the Dallas defense allowed less than 20 points per game, since one Eagles touchdown came from an offensive turnover. Lane Johnson had a particularly torrid time as he ended up conceding two penalties trying to handle Micah Parsons. He had half a sack and a quarterback hit by the time the game ended.

The above performance was not an aberration either. Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert, Micah Parsons was awesome as well. He recorded eight pressures on the quarterback in that game, two tackles and one sack. Note that he only lined up as a defensive end because DeMarcus Lawrence was injured. This is not Micah Parsons' natural position and he has not played on the edge since high school.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Micah Parsons' first career sack: vs. Justin Herbert, for 18-yard loss



Is it too early to call Micah Parsons a worthy heir to DeMarcus Ware?

Now that DeMarcus Ware himself has praised Micah Parsons, there will be a lot of people making the natural comparison. However, we must hold on to our horses here.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys rookie LB/DE Micah Parsons said he plans to continue working on his pass rush skills with DeMarcus Ware and studying elite speed rushers like Von Miller. Parsons says he currently has 3 moves. “You’ve just got to perfect a few different moves to be a good pass rusher.” Cowboys rookie LB/DE Micah Parsons said he plans to continue working on his pass rush skills with DeMarcus Ware and studying elite speed rushers like Von Miller. Parsons says he currently has 3 moves. “You’ve just got to perfect a few different moves to be a good pass rusher.”

What DeMarcus Ware himself has said is that he sees something special in Micah Parsons. Note that there have been many great talents in the NFL who have been single season wonders. Or someone like Brock Osweiler who lived the rest of his life through half a good season.

Micah Parsons has started out well enough, but for Micah Parsons to reach DeMarcus Ware's level will require consistency and being able to perform year upon year. The spark has been lit; let us see how long the candle burns.

