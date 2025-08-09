Is Micah Parsons playing tonight? Cowboys' defensive end's status explored for preseason opener vs. Rams

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are still at odds as the 2025 regular season draws near. Due to a back issue, the star defensive end has not practiced with his teammates since he made it public that he has asked the Cowboys for a trade.Parsons has often shown up for Cowboys practices, but he hasn't taken part in any team exercises. His total absence from the practice field on Thursday and Friday has also further sparked speculation about his long-term future in Dallas.Due to the ongoing contract dispute between Parsons and the Cowboys and his lingering back issue, the former Penn State defender is not expected to play for Dallas in SoFi Stadium on Saturday.The Cowboys are set to kick off their preseason against the Los Angeles Rams tonight, but the team is not expected to play a number of their key players, including Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.Although Cowboys fans are still hopeful that an agreement can be struck to keep Parsons in Dallas, there is very little likelihood that the 26-year-old pass rusher will play in any preseason games, even if he signs a contract renewal before the season begins.Micah Parsons' injury update: When will the Cowboys' DE return to full fitness?Micah Parsons' potential return to full health has no set timeline, according to Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. The coach has assigned a day-to-day designation to the back problem.&quot;He got some work done on his back yesterday. I think it’s going good,&quot; Schottenheimer said on Friday. &quot;He was doing some of the stuff in the mock last night so it’s always good to see him moving around. But I think it’s going well.&quot;Parsons has not yet received a contract renewal offer, so many think his injury is &quot;fake,&quot; claiming it's merely a ploy to keep holding in. However, back tightness was cited as the reason Parsons missed Thursday's team practice.It's unlikely that Parsons will be playing anytime soon, even if his back recovers, unless there is any progress on a contract extension. He hasn't said if he would sit out the regular season in the event that his contract isn't renewed, but it seems highly likely right now.Parsons has amassed 256 tackles, 112 quarterback hits, and 52.5 sacks since joining the NFL in 2021. In 13 games last season, he collected 12 sacks, 43 tackles, and two forced fumbles.