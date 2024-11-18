Is Micah Parsons playing tonight? Exploring Cowboys LB's status for Week 11 MNF game vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries all season long. Line backer Micah Parsons has missed several games, DeMarcus Lawrence remains out and Dak Prescott is already out for the remainder of the season.

Parsons sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 4 and missed four games before returning in Week 10 to face the Philadelphia Eagles. In what may be his second straight game following the injury layoff, let's examine whether he will play against the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Exploring Micah Parsons' availability status for Week 11

Micah Parsons appeared on the Dallas Cowboys' injury report this week with an ankle injury, but he logged full practice sessions. Since he did not receive any injury designation on the final report, Parsons is expected to play against the Texans if he doesn't experience any pregame injury setbacks.

During much of Parsons' absence, the Cowboys fell 3-6 after losing their last four games and giving up at least 27 points in each defeat. While Parsons has had a rather uneventful campaign by his own standards, the team now hopes he will regain his defensive form sooner rather than later.

Micah Parsons had produced at least 13 sacks in each of his first three NFL seasons before this one. Last year, he finished in the top three in the Defensive Player of the Year voting for the third consecutive year with 64 total tackles, 14 sacks and a forced fumble. He has recorded 16 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in the ongoing campaign.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Texans on Monday night?

Both the Cowboys and the Texans are eager to win in Week 11 after losses in Week 10.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the game, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. Game action will be called from the booth by play-by-play commentator Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman, with Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters providing sideline coverage.

For those who don't have a cable or satellite TV membership, they can still watch the prime-time game using a live TV streaming service. ESPN is available through a number of well-known streaming services, including ESPN Plus, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18

Location: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV

