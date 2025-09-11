Is Micah Parsons playing tonight vs Commanders? Packers LB's status revealed for Week 2 TNF showdown

Micah Parsons started life as a Green Bay Packer with a win over the Detroit Lions. The perennial Pro Bowler is fresh off a blockbuster trade that sent him from Dallas to Green Bay.The Packers continue their campaign with a Thursday Night Game against the Washington Commanders. With that in mind, let's look at Parsons' availability for the game.Is Micah Parsons playing tonight vs the Washington Commanders?Yes, Micah Parsons is playing in tonight's game against the Washington Commanders. The Penn State Nittany Lions product is dealing with a back injury, but he's leaning towards suiting up at Lambeau Field.According to Sports Illustrated, Parsons has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Dan Quinn-coached Commanders. The report states that Parsons will likely suit up for the game despite the fast turnaround from Sunday's fixture.Micah Parsons has some words for his former defensive coordinator at Dallas. According to Yahoo Sports, Parsons said ahead of the TNF game,&quot;Dan (Quinn) is my guy. Even going through the process over the years, he has always reached out, just checking on me as a person. Never really cared about football, always telling me how much his wife miss me and how he wants to see me in Hawaii one day. That is just my guy. He know it’s just like a father figure, uncle, however you wanna put it. That is my guy and we are going to go forever. We are in this for the long run and maybe our journeys might cross again one day.&quot;Quinn hopes that his offensive line can contain Parsons as he goes after starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Parsons has been one of the game's most prolific pass rushers since his rookie season.How did Micah Parsons perform in Week 1?Micah Parsons featured in 29 of 65 of the Packers' defensive snaps against the Detroit Lions. He registered one sack, one tackle, and three quarterback pressures in his debut for the Packers. Only defensive lineman Lucas Van Ness had more quarterback pressures.According to Yahoo Sports, Parsons altered the game with his pressure and defensive IQ. He forced checkdowns and mistakes from the Lions. He contributed to a hurried throw from Jared Goff that saw rookie safety Evan Williams register an interception.The Packers opted to limit Parsons' snaps due to the L4/L5 facet sprain. It'll be interesting seeing just how much he'll feature in tonight's game.