Dan Quinn floats surprising solution to Micah Parsons problem ahead of Commanders vs. Packers Week 2 game 

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had an interesting solution to dealing with Micah Parsons in Week 2. On Tuesday, he admitted that the linebacker was a threat on the field for his team.

Ad

"You don't let game wreckers wreck the game," Quinn said via NFL.com. "You've got to keep an eye on him. He got paid a lot of money for a reason."

When asked how they would deal with his presence in Week 2, Quinn had a humorous approach to the situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Are you asking what I would do if I were coaching him? I'd sit him this week. Yeah, short week."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Micah Parsons spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He played 63 games for the team while recording 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss and 112 quarterback hits. However, after a long negotiation process, Jerry Jones' team could not finalize a new deal with the linebackers.

On Aug. 1, Parsons requested a trade. He was then traded to the Green Bay Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. The four-time Pro Bowler agreed to a four-year deal worth $188 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Ad

Parsons made his debut for the team during their 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. He made a sack in the game while playing 29 snaps on the field.

Micah Parsons shares his thoughts on Commanders HC Dan Quinn

Micah Parsons spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with Dan Quinn when he was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

Ad

When talking about his relationship with the Commanders' coach, the four-time Pro Bowler said Quinn was like a "father-figure" to him.

"It's just like a father figure, uncle, however you want to put it," Parsons said via APNews.com. "That's my guy and we're going to go forever. We're in this for the long run and maybe our journeys might cross one day again."

Ad

Despite the excitement, Parsons is listed as questionable heading into Week 2 as he deals with a back issue. However, this does not rule out the possibility of him playing.

The Packers host the Commanders on Thursday at Lambeau Field. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video and NFL+ at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Can Micah Parsons help the Green Bay Packers continue their winning momentum and become a potential playoff contender this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.