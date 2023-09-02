Is Micah Parsons set for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023?

Micah Parsons is the main man on the biggest team in the NFL — the Dallas Cowboys. The Number 11 has been nothing short of a sensation since the Cowboys drafted him 12th in 2021.

Following exceptional performances in his first two seasons, Parsons has put himself in the conversation for the best defensive player in football. The Cowboys have had numerous Hall of Fame players on defense, and Micah Parsons is currently projected to be that good.

The 24-year-old won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021, picking up 13 sacks. He also finished second in the overall ranking for Defensive Player of the Year, second to TJ Watt. Fans of the Dallas Cowboys knew right away that they had something special on their hands. Dan Quinn's defense has been excellent on the back of Parsons' skills.

In 2022, the youngster finished with 13.5 sacks. Only five players have picked up more sacks in their first two seasons in NFL history. If Parsons gets at least 15 sacks next year, he will be in the top five for most sacks in a player's first three seasons. Yet again, Parsons was second behind Nick Bosa in the ranking for the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. Parsons has been among the best for two years running.

It's extremely likely that he is going to jump the rest of the pack and finish first place in the voting this year. The Cowboys have been excellent for two seasons in a row but fallen to San Francisco in the playoffs. Micah Parsons just needs his teammates to keep delivering like they previously have.

Expect Parsons to be in the voting for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. I think he will take the award home this year.

Micah Parsons is ahead of JJ Watt after two seasons

We all know that JJ Watt is going to be an NFL Hall of Famer very soon. With a total of 114.5 sacks in his career, he received the Defensive Player of the Year award on three occasions.

Watt had 26 sacks in his first two seasons, and Micah Parsons has half a sack more. Yes, Parsons has an extra game in the schedule, but he did not feature in one game last season.

Parsons is also ahead of the likes of Bruce Smith, Joey Bosa, and Clay Matthews in first two-year sacks. A lot of the players Parsons is slightly ahead of are already or destined Hall of Famers.