Is Mike Evans playing tonight? Buccaneers WR’s Week 3 status explored 

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. The NFC South team is off to a surprising 2-0 start to the season.

While it was believed that the Buccaneers would take a step back after Tom Brady's departure, Baker Mayfield has kept the team afloat. However, they now face a tough challenge as they go against the reigning NFC Champions on Monday Night Football.

Will Mike Evans play in Week 3 vs Eagles?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings

As per the latest updates, Mike Evans will play for the Buccaneers in Week 3. The wide receiver is fully healthy and will look to be at his best against a formidable opponent.

Although the game will be at the Buccaneers' home field, the Raymond James Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles are a -4.5 favorite.

This season, the Eagles haven't played their best football, which is why the Bucs have a chance to cause an upset. Moreover, their secondary has been exploited quite often, and considering how Evans is playing, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 30-year-old wide receiver has a big game.

Mike Evans is on pace for another 1000-yard season

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Since getting drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Mike Evans has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons. With Tom Brady no longer the Buccaneers quarterback, it was believed that Evans' streak might get over this season due to questions around Baker Mayfield.

However, it seems like Evans could have another 1,000-yard season, as he and Mayfield have built up great chemistry. In two games, the Bucs WR1 has recorded 12 receptions for 237 yards and scored two touchdowns on 18 targets.

He's averaging 118.5 receiving yards per game and is on track to have the best season of his career. Ir could be the last season for Evans in Tampa Bay, so he might make this a memorable one.

