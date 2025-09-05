Is Najee Harris playing tonight vs Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

Najee Harris joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. The veteran running back spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a breakdown in contractual negotiations saw the Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers swoop in and sign him to a one-year deal.However, Harris' preseason preparations were truncated by a Fourth of July fireworks accident. The perennial 1,000-yard rusher is now in a race against time to prove his fitness for his side's regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.With that being said, let's see if Harris will play in tonight's game against the Chiefs in Brazil.Is Najee Harris playing tonight vs the Kansas City Chiefs?Yes, there's a high chance that Najee Harris will play tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran running back has been an active participant in every training session this week, and he's been removed from the injury report.According to Yahoo Sports, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Harris would play in the game, and he'll be taking snaps alongside rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton. artThe Chargers will have a one-two punch at running back for tonight's game, and Harris is set to continue his streak of never missing a regular-season game since entering the league. He'll feature barring any unfortunate occurrences in the warm-ups.How did Najee Harris perform last season?Najee Harris was a key offensive weapon for Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide product featured in all 17 games and posted a stat line of 263 rush attempts, 1,043 rushing yards, and six touchdowns. He added 36 receptions and 283 receiving yards for good measure.Harris was a major part of the Steelers reaching the postseason, but he and his teammates were promptly defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. That turned out to be his last game for the franchise as he was allowed to leave via free agency. The Chargers sensed his availability and swooped him up on a team-friendly deal.Harris will now play in a new jersey for the first time in his professional football career. On the positive side, he's playing for Jim Harbaugh, who's known for his creative use of running backs in offensive schemes. Harbaugh and the Chargers faithful will hope that Harris can hit the ground running tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs.