  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Najee Harris playing tonight vs Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

Is Najee Harris playing tonight vs Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 05, 2025 14:55 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
Is Najee Harris playing tonight vs Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

Najee Harris joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. The veteran running back spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a breakdown in contractual negotiations saw the Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers swoop in and sign him to a one-year deal.

Ad

However, Harris' preseason preparations were truncated by a Fourth of July fireworks accident. The perennial 1,000-yard rusher is now in a race against time to prove his fitness for his side's regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With that being said, let's see if Harris will play in tonight's game against the Chiefs in Brazil.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Najee Harris playing tonight vs the Kansas City Chiefs?

Yes, there's a high chance that Najee Harris will play tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran running back has been an active participant in every training session this week, and he's been removed from the injury report.

According to Yahoo Sports, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Harris would play in the game, and he'll be taking snaps alongside rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton. art

Ad

The Chargers will have a one-two punch at running back for tonight's game, and Harris is set to continue his streak of never missing a regular-season game since entering the league. He'll feature barring any unfortunate occurrences in the warm-ups.

Ad

How did Najee Harris perform last season?

Najee Harris was a key offensive weapon for Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide product featured in all 17 games and posted a stat line of 263 rush attempts, 1,043 rushing yards, and six touchdowns. He added 36 receptions and 283 receiving yards for good measure.

Harris was a major part of the Steelers reaching the postseason, but he and his teammates were promptly defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. That turned out to be his last game for the franchise as he was allowed to leave via free agency. The Chargers sensed his availability and swooped him up on a team-friendly deal.

Harris will now play in a new jersey for the first time in his professional football career. On the positive side, he's playing for Jim Harbaugh, who's known for his creative use of running backs in offensive schemes. Harbaugh and the Chargers faithful will hope that Harris can hit the ground running tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications