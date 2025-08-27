Najee Harris Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Chargers RB this year? 

Najee Harris will start the 2025 fantasy football season in Los Angeles, his new home. He is coming off a 4th of July fireworks scare that injured his eye, but all seems fine now that the LA Chargers have placed the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back on the active roster.

While the Chargers signed Harris, they were still expected to draft a rookie RB and spent a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton. That leaves fantasy managers wondering where Harris fits in this backfield.

Should you draft Najee Harris in 2025?

The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers have clarified that Hampton is their long-term RB1, but Harris still brings value as a steady veteran presence. His durability gives him an edge over other receiver options. Harris hasn’t missed a single game in four NFL seasons.

He no longer commands respect as a true workhorse, but could still earn early-season touches, especially if the Chargers decide to ease Hampton into the NFL.

Najee Harris' fantasy outlook in 2025

Harris’ career has been consistent, even if it hasn’t lived up to his rookie-year explosion. In 2021, he finished RB3 in fantasy scoring on 381 touches, but since then, he’s settled into the RB2/3 range. His efficiency has remained steady between 3.8 and 4.1 yards per carry, registering just over 1,000 rushing yards in the last three seasons.

The concern lies in his declining passing-game usage. A fading Ben Roethlisberger offense inflated his rookie-year 14.5% target share, but his target rate has dropped to single digits in the past three years. Without those extra receptions, Harris’ fantasy ceiling is capped.

Is Najee Harris a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Harris is unlikely to regain RB1 form, but that doesn’t mean he has no fantasy value. He profiles as a depth piece with handcuff appeal, especially in what should be one of the league’s run-heaviest offenses.

If Hampton stumbles or misses time, Harris’ durability and experience could thrust him into a bigger role. Still, the Chargers didn’t draft Hampton in Round 1 to sit him. Sooner or later, Harris will slide into a secondary role.

Where should you draft Najee Harris this year?

According to early fantasy football rankings, Harris sits outside the top-30 RBs in 2025 drafts, slotting in as more of a late-round option. He’s best viewed as an RB3 or flex candidate, particularly for managers looking for safe depth. Compared to other backs in his ADP range, Harris offers one of the higher floors, but Hampton clearly carries the greater upside.

In the end, Harris is not a priority pick, but his combination of health, volume history, and veteran status makes him worth a look in the double-digit rounds of fantasy drafts.

