Is the NFL Draft on Peacock? All you need to know about Day 1's telecast details

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. All 32 league teams will compete to find the top eligible players from college football.

It's a three-day draft, with the first round taking place on Day 1, the second and third rounds on Day 2, and the remaining rounds on Day 3. This year's draft will happen outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

With that in mind, let's see whether the 2025 NFL Draft is available on Peacock.

Is the 2025 NFL Draft on Peacock?

No, the 2025 NFL Draft will not be broadcast on Peacock.

Peacock is NBC's streaming service, and the broadcaster isn't showcasing this year's draft.

According to Yahoo Sports, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will broadcast this year's draft. Fans can watch the event on streaming platforms, including NFL+ and ESPN+.

There's potential for numerous storylines in this year's draft. The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick and are locked in to pick Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic throughout the cycle, and there are a handful of teams that could take him off the board.

Then there's Sanders' Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy. Any team that wants him to suit up in 2025 might need to figure out a package that involves him taking snaps on offense and defense.

Other high-profile prospects include Penn State's Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, as well as LSU's Will Campbell.

What's the 2025 NFL Draft schedule?

The 2025 NFL Draft is the next significant event on the NFL calendar. Here's the schedule:

Date: Thursday, April 24 - Saturday, April 26, 2025

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+, DirecTV, and FuboTV

Time(s): 8 p.m. ET (Day 1), 7 p.m. ET (Day 2), and Noon ET (Day 3)

TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the draft picks on Day 1, while a mix of league executives, former coaches, players and special guests will take the reins for Days 2 and 3.

