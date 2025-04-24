NFL Draft 2025: How much time does each team have to make their pick in the first round?

It's NFL Draft 2025 day, and every team in the NFL is set to get a new crop of talent. There will be seven rounds in the draft, and at least 32 players will go off the board in each round.

With that in mind, let's look at how much time each franchise has to make their first-round picks.

How much time does each team have to make their pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

According to Yahoo Sports, each team has a 10-minute clock to submit their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This time is typically reserved for general managers and priority decision-makers to find the best fit for their teams, especially if another team has already drafted their primary option.

Every team had its unique draft strategy, with some picking immediately while others took close to the 10-minute maximum time frame. It reportedly takes an average of seven to eight minutes for teams to communicate their choice to the league.

NFL Draft 2025 first round order

Here's a look at the current first-round order and the approximate times for each selection. Kindly note that all times are culled from Yahoo Sports. (All times are CT)

Tennessee Titans - 7:12 p.m. Cleveland Browns - 7:19 p.m. New York Giants - 7:27 p.m. New England Patriots - 7:35 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars- 7:42 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders- 7:50 p.m. New York Jets- 7:58 p.m. Carolina Panthers- 8:05 p.m. New Orleans Saints- 8:13 p.m. Chicago Bears- 8:20 p.m. San Francisco 49ers- 8:27 p.m. Dallas Cowboys- 8:35 p.m. Miami Dolphins- 8:43 p.m. Indianapolis Colts- 8:51 p.m. Atlanta Falcons- 8:58 p.m Arizona Cardinals- 9:06 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals- 9:13 p.m. Seattle Seahawks- 9:20 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- 9:27 p.m. Denver Broncos- 9:34 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers- 9:42 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers- 9:50 p.m. Green Bay Packers- 9:58 p.m. Minnesota Vikings- 10:05 p.m. Houston Texans- 10:13 p.m. Los Angeles Rams- 10:20 p.m. Baltimore Ravens- 10:28 p.m. Detroit Lions- 10:35 p.m. Washington Commanders- 10:43 p.m. Buffalo Bills- 10:50 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles- 10:57 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs- 11:04 p.m.

The Titans have the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans are expected to select Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

Other top-notch prospects expected to be off the board early are Colorado's Travis Hunter, LSU's Will Campbell, Penn State's Abdul Carter, and Michigan's Will Johnson. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is projected to go anywhere from the Top 3 to the Top 25 in this year's draft.

The Chiefs pick last in the first round. The franchise is expected to select a high-upside offensive lineman who will help protect Patrick Mahomes in the 2025 season and beyond.

