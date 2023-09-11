Is NFL star Saquon Barkley related to NBA legend Charles Barkley? Exploring Giants' RB's family

Saquon Barkley didn't have the best start to the 2023 NFL season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants running back managed just 51 yards on 12 carries as New York suffered a crushing 40-0 defeat on Sunday.

Following New York's heavy defeat to the Cowboys, fans were curious to learn whether Barkley was related to NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Saquon and Charles Barkley are not related by family. In fact, the only thing they share in common is their last names.

Saquon was born on February 9, 1997, to parents Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, in New York. He played college football at Penn State from 2015 to 2017.

The running back was then selected by the New York Giants as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He is currently in his sixth year with the team.

Saquon has been dating his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon since 2017. The couple shares two children - a daughter named Jada Clare Barkley and a son named Saquon Barkley Jr.

Charles Barkley, on the other hand, was born on February 20, 1963, to parents Frank Barkley and Charcey Glenn, in Leeds, Alabama. He played collegiate basketball at Auburn for three seasons from 1981 to 1984.

Charles was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 1984 NBA draft. He spent six years with the Sixers before joining the Phoenix Suns in 1992. The small forward signed for the Houston Rockets in 1996 and had a five-year sojourn with the team before retiring in 2000.

Across 16 seasons in the NBA, Charles racked up 23,757 points, 12,546 rebounds and 4,215 assists. He also earned 11 All-Star honors and won the MVP award in 1993.

Charles currently works as an analyst on TNT and CBS Sports.

Saquon Barkley's contract details

Saquon Barkley signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the New York Giants in July this year. The deal included a $2,000,000 signing bonus and $10,091,000 in guaranteed money.

The Giants had initially placed a $10.1 million franchise tag on Barkley. However, they agreed to add $900,000 in incentives to the deal to keep the player in New York.