Is Nick Chubb a free agent? Listing best landing spots for star RB

Nick Chubb went from racking up at least 1,000 rushing yards and scoring 40 touchdowns from 2019 through 2022 to becoming a shell of himself after his season-ending knee injury two games into his 2023 season.

The former Cleveland Browns running back remains an unsigned free agent, but there are a couple of teams that could benefit from his presence. Chubb is turning 30 in December, and perhaps his age has played a role in teams deciding not to sign him.

Chubb's social media activity confirms he's working hard to return to the field in the best shape. That said, here are three franchises that could make a move for him ahead of the 2025 season.

3 best landing spots for Nick Chubb

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have many issues to address when it comes to their roster. James Conner is their RB1, with Trey Benson and Emari Demercado behind. Adding Nick Chubb to the roster would bring another veteran presence for a team in the middle of a rebuild.

Chubb is still confident in his abilities and going to a team with not many expectations can bring her career back to life.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots already have an RB1 in Rhamondre Stevenson, but adding more depth behind him wouldn't hurt. Stevenson has been one of the highlights of their recent seasons, but New England is still in the middle of a rebuilding process.

The Pats could lure Chubb to Foxborough this offseason to create a solid tandem with Stevenson and provide more ground support for young QB Drake Maye.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have had a running back issue since Ezekiel Elliott left the team in 2022. They were linked with Derrick Henry during the 2024 offseason, but Jerry Jones opted against bringing the former Tennessee Titans star to Dallas.

They could improve their situation with a player such as Chubb. As things stand right now, Javonte Williams is their RB1, followed by Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue.

Former Cowboys star WR Dez Bryant seemingly endorsed the idea of the Cowboys taking a look at Chubb to beef up their depth chart.

Nick Chubb could help them compete in the first year of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach. The Cowboys are an intriguing option for other running backs, but Chubb fits the description of what they need.

