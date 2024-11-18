Is Nico Collins playing tonight? Texans WR's status revealed for Week 11 MNF showdown vs. Cowboys

Nico Collins has been in the news for the Houston Texans ahead of their trip to face the Dallas Cowboys. The wideout, who has been sidelined for over a month due to a hamstring injury, is on course to return.

Ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup, fans want to know if Collins will be available.

Is Texans WR Nico Collins playing tonight vs. Cowboys?

NFL: Houston Texans WR Nico Collins - Source: Getty

Barring any late injury or setback, Nico Collins will start against the Cowboys. The Texans receiver is listed as active on the team's injury report and will suit up for the Week 11 clash.

Collins took part in a limited practice session on Thursday before he was upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He logged in for another full practice session on Saturday, signaling that he was good to return.

Collins had been on the sidelines for a relatively long period this season. He picked up an injury in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from CJ Stroud in the first quarter but injured himself in the process. He exited the game and did not return.

Collins' injury appeared to be more serious than anticipated and the Texans placed him on the injured reserve list on Oct. 9. It caused him to miss the last four games.

Collins was ruled out of the Texans' Week 6 clash against the New England Patriots, the Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Week 9 clash against the New York Jets.

Although Collins was removed from the IR last Saturday and had a chance to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, the Texans decided not to rush him back into action.

How has Texans WR Nico Collins performed this season?

Nico Collins was one of Houston's key offensive weapons before his injury. He tallied 567 yards on 32 receptions and caught three touchdowns in five games. His return will be a big boost for the Texans (6-4), who are at the summit of the AFC South.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Texans vs. Cowboys Week 11 game, where you can watch Collins' return to action:

Date: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2

Live stream: FuboTV

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

