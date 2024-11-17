Is Nico Collins playing in Week 11? Latest on Texans WR's injury status for MNF showdown vs. Cowboys

Nico Collins has been in the limelight for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys. The wideout has been nursing a hamstring injury and fans want to know whether he will play in the Monday Night Football contest.

Nico Collins Week 11 injury update: Will Texans WR play vs. Cowboys?

NFL: Houston Texans WR Nico Collins - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Nico Collins will play against the Cowboys on Monday. The wideout was taken off the Texans' injury report and is expected to feature in Week 11.

Barring any late injury or setback, Collins should make his much-anticipated return against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Monday night.

Collins was limited in practice on Thursday but was upgraded to log in two full-participant sessions on Friday and Saturday

Collins has had a relatively long spell on the sidelines. He suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The wideout made a 67-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter but pulled up with an issue before exiting the game.

The Texans placed Collins on the injured reserve list on Oct. 9, which meant he would miss at least four games before returning. The receiver sat out Houston's Week 6 game against the New England Patriots, the Week 7 clash against the Green Bay Packers, the Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Week 9 contest against the New York Jets.

Collins was removed from the IR last Saturday and had a chance of returning against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, however, the Texans opted against rushing the payer back into action.

Now, all signs point toward Collins playing against the Cowboys on Monday.

How has Texans WR Nico Collins performed this season?

Collins was one of Houston's top offense players before his hamstring injury. He has 567 yards on 32 receptions and caught three touchdowns in five games.

Collins will be eager to improve on those numbers when he gets back into the fold for the Texans (6-4), who are at the summit of the AFC South.

