Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today vs Jaguars?

Since joining the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't made the impact he expected. Beckham joined the Rams in Week 10 and immediately faced a more prominent role due to Robert Woods tearing his ACL.

He struggled in his first game as he didn't have time to develop chemistry with Matthew Stafford.

After the Rams' bye in Week 11, Beckham made a more significant impact in Week 12. He had a touchdown and five catches for 81 yards.

Entering Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, he's dealing with a hip injury. Will this cause the star-wide receiver to be out of action?

Odell Beckham Jr. is playing today vs. Jaguars

Despite his injury, Odell Beckham Jr. will play against the Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Beckham will play a more significant role in the offense this week.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., slowed this week with a hip injury, is expected to play today and he should be a bigger part of the offense, source said. As for RB Darrell Henderson (thigh), he is hopeful to play today even if he may not have a full workload. #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., slowed this week with a hip injury, is expected to play today and he should be a bigger part of the offense, source said. As for RB Darrell Henderson (thigh), he is hopeful to play today even if he may not have a full workload.

Beckham missed practice on Thursday but was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday. The former first-round pick will look to continue developing chemistry with Stafford against a Jaguars defense that's been poor all season.

In Week 12, Beckham and Stafford showed more chemistry than they did Week 10. There were three plays where Stafford thought Beckham would be somewhere he wasn't but other than that showed an improved connection.

Odell Beckham Jr. plays his best when going downfield and outside the numbers. The Green Bay Packers defense did an exceptional job locking him up on slant routes, which is one of his specialties as well.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate OBJ sighting! Matthew Stafford connects with Odell Beckham Jr. and he takes it to the house for a 54-yard TD OBJ sighting! Matthew Stafford connects with Odell Beckham Jr. and he takes it to the house for a 54-yard TD https://t.co/1Qci0ZSaGd

The Jaguars' defense allows the seventh-most points per game in the league. They'll be without their best cornerback, Shaquil Griffin.

The defense is vulnerable without Griffin, so this could be a good bounce-back game for the Rams.

In addition to Odell Beckham Jr. getting on the same page as Stafford, the Rams will look to keep Cooper Kupp involved. Kupp is the league's leading receiver in yardage.

Although Stafford will look to gain chemistry with Beckham, Kupp is the engine that makes the offense go.

We'll have to see if Beckham's hip ailment will affect his play at all. Beckham has had a season to forget as his time with the Cleveland Browns was a messy headache for all parties.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Rams have given Beckham a second-lease on life this season. If last week is any indication, big things could be in store for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Edited by LeRon Haire