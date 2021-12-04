Odell Beckham Jr. injury: What happened to Rams WR? 

LA Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not had the best of years in 2021. While in Cleveland, Beckham Jr. was at the center of the media bubble. There, the situation with Baker Mayfield escalated to the point where the Browns had to release Beckham.

Beckham Jr. was a free agent for the first time in his career. As expected, it did not take long for a team to snap him up as the Rams secured his services. However, it has been anything but smooth sailing for the star receiver. Now it appears that he has suffered yet another setback.

Beckham Jr. suffers hip injury

Beckham Jr. had arguably his best game of the season against the Packers, catching five of his ten targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 36-28 loss.

However, he was dealing with a hip pointer injury. During the game, it was clear that was hampering him. Rams head coach Sean McVay said at the start of the week that Odell's injury would not trouble him in the game against the Jaguars on Sunday.

However, as the week went on, the injury got worse for Beckham Jr. He was limited on Wednesday at practice, and missed it altogether on Thursday. He's now listed as questionable. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that his availability for the game on Sunday is up in the air.

"Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice yesterday with a hip injury, and his status for Sunday is now up in the air, a source said," Rapoport said. "He was limited Wednesday, but DNP Thursday."

It certainly has not been the best of starts for Odell in LA. Just as it seemed like he was getting a foothold in the team and learning the offense, this latest setback materialized.

The Rams are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Without other wide receiver Robert Woods, who went down with an ACL injury, the options at out wide are already looking quite limited.

Cooper Kupp is Matthew Stafford's favorite target. But after that, there is not much else, other than Van Jefferson, so Beckham Jr. was signed. But now if he is out for the next week or two, the Rams could be very short-handed.

The Rams are currently second in the NFC West with a 7-4 record, behind the 9-2 Cardinals. With three of their last six games against division opponents, the Rams will need all of their firepower if they are to dislodge Kyler Murray's Cardinals at the top of the NFC.

