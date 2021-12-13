Is Odell Beckham Jr playing tonight against Cardinals on MNF?

It has been just over a month since wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns agreed to part ways and he became a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

After much debate, Beckham was convinced by Jalen Ramsey and the Rams receivers that Los Angeles is where he should be for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

The Rams have had their struggles over the last month and face a crucial divisional matchup on Monday night against the division-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Although Beckham seems to have fit in with the Rams offense, his injury woes haven't gone away as he most recently had a hip injury he was dealing with.

Will the Rams have Odell Beckham Jr. for tonight's must-win game?

Is WR Odell Beckham Jr. playing tonight vs. Cardinals?

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was dealing with a hip injury last week and was able to make the start and become more involved in the Rams game plan. Beckham got his usual day off this past week from practice and is expected to make the start on Monday night on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams are looking to to prevent the Cardinals from clinching a playoff spot on Monday night with a win over their division rival.

Beckham has had nine catches on 18 targets for 127 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the few games he has played with the Los Angeles Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. had yet to score a touchdown this season when he was still a member of the Cleveland Browns. After returning from the ACL injury he suffered last season, Beckham also dealt with a shoulder injury while with the Cleveland Browns earlier this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing in the slot and as a wideout with the Rams, with head coach Sean McVay utilizing his newly acquired wide receiver in several ways in the offense.

Beckham has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games with the Los Angeles Rams, showing he may have found his groove with his new offense.

Now gearing up to face a tough Arizona Cardinals defense, Beckham and the Los Angeles Rams offense are going to have to find ways to get the ball down the field and get a crucial late-season win.

