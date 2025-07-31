Is Omarion Hampton playing today? Chargers RB's status for Hall of Fame game vs. Lions explored

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Omarion Hampton in the first round of this year's draft. Hampton is fresh off an impressive college football career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, and he'll be tasked with adding something fresh to Jim Harbaugh's offense in Los Angeles.With the Chargers set to begin preseason with a Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, let's examine Hampton's availability for the curtain raiser.Is Omarion Hampton playing today?Yes, Omarion Hampton will play against the Detroit Lions in today's Hall of Fame game. According to Sports Illustrated, the versatile running back will make his preseason debut for the Chargers against the NFC giants at the preseason curtain raiser.It's important to note that while Jim Harbaugh said that &quot;veteran traditional starters&quot; won't participate in the game, Hampton is set to be an exception. It'll be a chance for Chargers fans to see their new running back in action against a perennial postseason contender.Harbaugh is known to favor a run-heavy offense, and it wasn't a surprise when the Los Angeles Chargers picked Hampton with the 22nd pick in this year's draft. He'll now join former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris in a stacked backfield.However, Harris will play no part in the Hall of Fame Game, likely due to an eye injury he suffered on the Fourth of July. This should give Hampton free rein in the backfield pending Harris' return.How did Omarion Hampton perform in college?Omarion Hampton thrived with the North Carolina Tar Heels during his three-year college football career. Hampton started as a priority backup for Elijah Green. He still managed to post a stat line of 88 rushes, 401 rushing yards and six touchdowns.Hampton took over the starting job in Year 2 and repaid the program's faith by racking up 253 rushes, 1,504 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games. He earned first-team All-American and All-ACC honors for his efforts.Hampton's Year 3 was even better as he showed NFL scouts why he's deserving of a first-round grade in the upcoming draft. The Tar Heels star racked up 281 rushes, 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games. He once again earned first-team All-American and All-ACC honors for the campaign.Hampton is stepping into the Los Angeles Chargers locker room with the goal of being a Day 1 starter. However, he'll have to beat out the talented Najee Harris in camp and preseason to start in Week 1.