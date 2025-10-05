  • home icon
  Is Omarion Hampton playing today? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 5 clash vs Washington Commanders

Is Omarion Hampton playing today? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 5 clash vs Washington Commanders

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 05, 2025 12:42 GMT
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty
Is Omarion Hampton playing today? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 5 clash vs Washington Commanders

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 draft. Hampton shone at the collegiate level with the North Carolina Tar Heels, and he factors to be an ideal Jim Harbaugh running back.

With the Chargers up against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, let's examine Hampton's availability.

Is Omarion Hampton playing today?

Yes, Omarion Hampton is playing in Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. The rookie running back isn't listed on his side's injury report ahead of the game.

Hampton has been ever-present for the Chargers in the ongoing campaign. The Tar Heels product has played in all four games while getting in tune with the team's offensive game plan.

Hampton is good to go for Sunday's game, but the same can't be said about teammates Joe Alt and Derius Davis, both of whom have been ruled out due to injuries.

Alt is dealing with an ankle issue, while Davis is suffering from a knee injury. Both players missed practice during the week, and they've been effectively ruled out of Week 5. Other notable players on the injury report are Mekhi Becton, Will Dissly and Tucker Fisk.

How has Omarion Hampton performed in 2025?

Omarion Hampton built a reputation in college for being reliable as a runner and serviceable as a pass catcher. The Chargers proceeded to make him one of just two running backs drafted in the first round of this year's draft.

Hampton has started his professional career admirably. He's recorded a stat line of 54 carries, 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He's added 14 catches and 110 receiving yards for good measure in four games.

Getting the best out of Hampton will be crucial for the Chargers to secure a win against Dan Quinn's Commanders. Furthermore, the rookie running back figures to get even more touches due to Najee Harris being ruled out for the foreseeable future due to an Achilles injury.

Their opponents have started the season with a 2-2 record and present quite the challenge in Week 5. Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
