Is Patrick Mahomes the highest-paid player in the NFL? Top 5 players ranked after Chiefs QB’s reworked deal

The NFL quarterback market is forever moving upwards, and with each new deal, the amount of money goes up. For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he is now paid adequately for his services.

After his 10-year, $503,000,000 deal in 2020 made him the highest-paid NFL quarterback at the time, it wasn't for long as others quickly surpassed Mahomes' figures.

But what about now? With the restructuring of his contract, Mahoes is set to be paid $210.6 million over the next four years, which is the most in history over that span. But has this latest restructure made Mahomes the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL annually? Let's take a look at the numbers via si.com.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5, Jalen Hurts: 5 years, $255 million ($51M APY)

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles superstar was duly rewarded for his stellar efforts last season as he was an MVP candidate and led the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl.

Hurts' five-year, $255 million deal was at the time, the highest in the NFL. That status didn't last, but his money is more than due reward for his efforts in his NFL career thus far.

#4, Lamar Jackson: 5 years, $260 million ($52M APY)

Lamar Jackson

This was one of the most drawn-out contract extensions in recent memory, and even had Lamar Jackson requesting a trade to force through a deal.

After months and months of back and forth, the relationship was thought to be broken at one time. But Jackson and the Ravens came to terms on a deal this offseason that pays him handsomely.

#3, Justin Herbert: 5 years, $262.5 million ($52.5M APY)

Justin Herbert

This one came under the radar and was done with minimal fuss. Justin Herbert has been a sensational quarterback since entering the league stats-wise but has ultimately failed in the postseason.

Postseason success counts for little when contracts are being discussed, and it feels like the Chargers are paying Herbert for what they think he will be able to do down the line.

#2, Patrick Mahomes: 4 years, $210.6 million ($52.65M APY)

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes at two? While his 10-year, $503 million deal is the most ever, with his new restructured deal, his APY isn't at the top, but it's darn close.

Mahomes' $210.6 million is the most in a four-year span in NFL history, but going on average salary, he isn't at the top of the highest paid per year, but we are literally talking about a couple of million dollars here.

#1, Joe Burrow: 5 years, $275 million ($55M APY)

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes is only behind by a few million dollars as Joe Burrow is still at No. 1 on the list if we go by APY.

The Bengals superstar is off to an 0-2 start this season as his new contract has come at a poor time.

While Patrick Mahomes gets the most money ever in a four-year span, Burrow gets the most per year. That is, until another quarterback gets paid. Did someone say Dak Prescott?