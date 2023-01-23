Is Patrick Mahomes playing the next game? Exploring Kansas City Chiefs QB's return timeline for the Cincinnati Bengals AFC matchup

Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This occurred in the first half of the game when Mahomes was sandwiched between two Jaguars defenders.

Mahomes was taken out of the game, as it was clear to everyone in the stadium that something scary had occurred. The 2022 NFL MVP favorite was obviously in pain as he left the Gridiron for treatment. He later returned to action and helped the Chiefs overcome the Jaguars 27-20..

Due to the nature of the injury, it is currently unclear whether Mahomes will be playing in the Chiefs' next game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He might have returned to action against the Jaguars but he was not moving well. Several analysts have criticized the Chiefs for allowing Mahomes to keep playing rather than receive immediate treatment. Mahomes and the Chiefs have just over a week to rest as they will be up against a rampant Cincinnati Bengals team next.

Patrick Mahomes' return timeline for the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Matchup

Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain, an injury with a recovery timeframe of seven to eight weeks. Moreover, players that rely on mobility are advised to take more time away to allow the ankle to heal properly. As such, the return timeline for Patrick Mahomes is blurry because the perennial Pro Bowler is adamant that he will be playing on Sunday against the Bengals.

An MRI reportedly confirmed that Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain Saturday against the Jaguars.

There have been indications that Mahomes avoided any other issues with his right ankle beyond the reported high-ankle sprain. It has been reported that he plans to appear in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game. That said, the shot caller's practice reps will be the best indicator of whether he plays against the Bengals.

"Obviously I missed some throws I think I could've made if I were in the right foot position. But luckily for me, I'm not in the right foot position all the time, so I'm able to make some throws like that anyways."

How is Patrick Mahomes performing this season?

Patrick Mahomes is having an amazing 2022-23 season. The sixth-year quarterback is arguably the best shot-caller in the league and has the keys to one of the league's best offenses. Mahomes led all quarterbacks in passing yards, touchdowns and QBR, virtually securing his second NFL MVP award. Mahomes is preparing for yet another AFC Championship game as the Chiefs look to make the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

Mahomes is putting up awesome numbers on the stat sheet. He has put up a stat line of 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the season.

