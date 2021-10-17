Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight against Washington?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes haven't had a glorious start to the 2021 NFL season. Their record is 2-3, and they're shockingly in last place in their division.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off their worst game of the season. They got exposed by the Buffalo Bills in primetime, and Mahomes played one of the worst games of his career.

Patrick Mahomes will need to brush off his recent struggles to avoid falling victim to the Washington Football Team. Washington's defense has struggled heavily this year despite being one of the league's best units in 2020.

The Football Team also has a 2-3 record. This week concludes the first third of the season, so having momentum going forward is big.

Patrick Mahomes is playing tonight against Washington.

Patrick Mahomes has no injury designation and will be fully healthy against Washington. That said, Mahomes will look to play better than he has in recent games. Mahomes was always clean with the football and limited his turnovers. But in his last 14 starts dating back to last season, he's thrown 13 interceptions.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Patrick Mahomes has 13 interceptions in his last 14 starts. Patrick Mahomes has 13 interceptions in his last 14 starts. https://t.co/1I5eKBWVSp

Defenses have begun to adjust their coverage, and Mahomes has yet to figure out how to beat it. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce haven't been as unguardable as they have been the last three seasons.

Defenses have played with two safeties back to prevent the big play. This means that Mahomes has to take check-downs and go on slower, methodical drives.

Patrick Mahomes is experiencing what every NFL quarterback does at one point or another in their career. Playing in the NFL is like riding a rollercoaster. There will be highs and lows, and Mahomes is experiencing a low.

But the lows for Patrick Mahomes still have him playing at a top-ten level. He's second in the NFL in quarterback rating and has the most touchdown passes thrown. Against a disappointing Washington defense, Mahomes has the chance to get it right.

Washington's defense has ranked near the bottom all season.

dan 🧀 @dan_rouleau Washington’s Defense was supposed to be the best…instead they got this: Washington’s Defense was supposed to be the best…instead they got this: https://t.co/3NLxIyZ8rS

Washington has the most underperforming defense in football this year. Their pass rush duo of Montez Sweat and Chase Young has failed to get to quarterbacks. As a result, there's been more pressure on the secondary to hold up and prevent big plays.

They simply haven't been able to do their jobs and give up the second-most points in the NFL as a result. Patrick Mahomes has a chance to have his best game of the season against Washington.

Hill and Kelce could also be in for big games against Washington.

With all the controversy surrounding Mahomes and the Chiefs, this is a game that will have a lot of eyes on it. We'll see if Washington takes a page out of the Bills playbook on how they cover Mahomes. If they do, will Mahomes be able to adapt and adjust?

