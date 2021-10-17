Is Tyreek Hill playing tonight against the WFT?  

Tyreek Hill has been one of the beating hearts of the Kansas City Chiefs. When Hill is hurting, the entire team feels it. When Hill was put on the injury report earlier this week, it made Chiefs fans nervous.

Now, with Sunday here, will the wide receiver play? Here's a look at Tyreek Hill's injury status and what his presence or absence may mean for the game against the Washington Football Team.

Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 6?

According to CBS Sports, Tyreek Hill did not practice on Friday and his status for the game is in question. However, according to the team's official website, Hill was limited in practice.

Essentially, it looked like Hill showed up to the practice field and did a drill or two but mostly watched. That would still be a step up from Wednesday and Thursday, when both sites reported that Hill did not practice.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Andy Reid: "Give me your ideas for what to do in the red zone!"

Tyreek Hill: "Line me and Travis up under center to confuse the D!"

Reid: "Great!"

Travis Kelce: "Let's run a shovel pass!"

Reid: "Definitely!"

CEH: "give me the ball like once please"

Reid: "Two great suggestions!" Andy Reid: "Give me your ideas for what to do in the red zone!"

Tyreek Hill: "Line me and Travis up under center to confuse the D!"

Reid: "Great!"

Travis Kelce: "Let's run a shovel pass!"

Reid: "Definitely!"

CEH: "give me the ball like once please"

Reid: "Two great suggestions!"

However, it still puts his status for Sunday in doubt. At best, it looks like Hill will be a game-time decision. Hill's quad injury has already reduced his practice time this week. So if Hill does play, fans may expect a bit of rust (which shouldn't last long).

Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor Andy Reid: "I didn't see this coming." Andy Reid: "I didn't see this coming."

The Chiefs are 2-3 and one bad game away from a scary 2-4 start. With a loss to the Washington Football Team, the Chiefs will have some serious mulling to do about what can be done to help salvage their poor start to the season.

However, at 3-3, the Chiefs would still be alive in the division and the wildcard race. Hill's health could prove to be the difference.

Thus far this season, Hill has 516 yards and four touchdowns. In two of his games so far, Hill has earned at least 186 yards and a touchdown.

If Hill doesn't play or doesn't operate at a peak level, the Chiefs could be missing out on what would otherwise be another game-changing performance that could result in a win. Based on Hill's prior production, the Chiefs could go from securing a victory against the Washington Football Team to possibly losing by ten or more points.

Also Read

Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins

Will Hill play? Fantasy owners should be watching the feed closely for updates. At this point, it might be safer to start another wide receiver and then switch upon the good news. For Chiefs fans, it's certain that they will be holding their collective breath until kickoff and the confirmed status of whether Hill will play or not.

Edited by LeRon Haire