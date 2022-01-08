Is Patrick Surtain II playing today against Chiefs? 

Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos are in the midst of a nightmare final stretch of games. Injuries, COVID-19, and losses have been the story for the team as they wrap up their season.

At 7-6, the Broncos looked to have a shot to remain in contention for most of the season. Instead, they've lost every game since.

Now, with a guaranteed losing season yet again, Broncos fans have one last hope for 2022: beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering the Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015, it is a tall task ahead of them. To do this, they will need all hands on deck, including Patrick Surtain II.

Will Surtain be playing in the game today? Here's what we know.

Will Patrick Surtain II play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale?

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

According to CBS Sports, Denver's star rookie cornerback is expected to miss the game against the Chiefs. Surtain is listed as "out" with a calf injury.

Additionally, the Broncos will be without Ronald Darby as he is also listed as "out" due to a shoulder injury. Between Darby and Surtain's absence, the Broncos will be without two of their top cornerbacks.

For a team with a struggling offense and is dependent on their defense to keep them in the game, missing the top two cornerbacks is not a recipe for success.

Considering the opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that can put up points at will, Broncos fans are likely preparing for the worst.

To beat the Chiefs, the Broncos will need to milk the clock on offense by running the ball on most downs.

Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL There's a realistic possibility the Broncos made the right call taking Patrick Surtain II over Mac Jones and Justin Fields.



It's way too soon to say because they're all rookies, but we do know Paton passed on a QB in part because he wanted to give Lock a shot. And here we are. There's a realistic possibility the Broncos made the right call taking Patrick Surtain II over Mac Jones and Justin Fields. It's way too soon to say because they're all rookies, but we do know Paton passed on a QB in part because he wanted to give Lock a shot. And here we are.

Throwing the ball should essentially be a last resort. With Drew Lock playing in the contest, an interception is as likely as a deep completion.

By running the ball and keeping the Chiefs' offense off the field, the Broncos could limit the chances that Kansas City has of scoring points. The fewer the points, the bigger the chance Denver has to take a lead.

PFF DEN Broncos @PFF_Broncos



1. Dalton Risner - 77.7

2. Kyle Fuller - 70.8

3. Patrick Surtain II - 70.1

4t. Quinn Meinerz - 69.5

4t. Bobby Massie - 69.5



📸 via The five highest-graded Broncos from Sunday Night Football1. Dalton Risner - 77.72. Kyle Fuller - 70.83. Patrick Surtain II - 70.14t. Quinn Meinerz - 69.54t. Bobby Massie - 69.5📸 via @Broncos The five highest-graded Broncos from Sunday Night Football ⬇️1. Dalton Risner - 77.72. Kyle Fuller - 70.83. Patrick Surtain II - 70.14t. Quinn Meinerz - 69.54t. Bobby Massie - 69.5📸 via @Broncos https://t.co/lqeuetuD6N

However, in the Vic Fangio era, the Broncos tend to take more risks against the Chiefs than other opponents. He seemingly prefers to go for it on long fourth downs and attempt two-point conversions early.

Put simply, it hasn't worked.

Will he and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmer take a different approach in the season finale?

Also Read Article Continues below

With an entire offseason ahead of them, both coaches could use a massive upset to freshen their resumes as many expect this to be the final game for both coaches in Denver.

Edited by LeRon Haire