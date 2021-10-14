NFL Rumors: Why the Bills should trade for a Broncos CB

The Buffalo Bills may have emerged from the first five weeks of the NFL season as the best team in the AFC. However, even the best can get better. It takes a super-team to win the Super Bowl these days, so even the best teams cannot take their foot off the gas.

They are coming off their best win of the season vs. the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spectacular.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are on shaky ground after starting 3-0. Just two and a half weeks later, the team is in danger of falling to .500.

If the Broncos continue to slide, they may be interested in selling some assets. Here's why the Bills should be at the front of the line.

Why a Bills trade for Broncos CB needs to happen

The Bills are a win-now team. It doesn't matter how old their roster is or their future projections. All that matters is how good their team is today.

Their defense is more than solid, as it is currently ranked first in the NFL in terms of yards allowed. Their passing defense is ranked second, even after facing the Chiefs. They also have the third-best rushing defense in the league as well.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 Said it since week 1 and was only reinforced last nightThe @BuffaloBills are the best team in football Said it since week 1 and was only reinforced last nightThe @BuffaloBills are the best team in football

Put simply, the defense is great. However, their passing defense still has work to do. Some teams may be satisfied as a top-three unit, but not the Bills. Ahead of the season, the Bills were searching for cornerbacks, according to ESPN via Bills Wire.

They should continue their search with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have already received calls about their cornerbacks, so the seed of trading a cornerback has been planted.

Now, several weeks later, with the Broncos possibly in free fall, the idea of trading a cornerback may be more appealing to general manager George Paton.

The Broncos' cornerback position is loaded. They have Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan and Patrick Surtain. Surtain is the Broncos' rookie first-round draft pick, so he is off the table.

That leaves Darby, Fuller, and Callahan. Darby may be the cornerback the Broncos are most willing to trade, considering he's already spent a good chunk of the season off the field with an injury.

That said, Darby is almost ready to play again. Having tried the Broncos' patience already, Darby could be one bad game away from Denver pulling the plug. They've played several weeks without him and have the third-ranked defense in the NFL.

If they lose Darby, the Broncos will likely maintain their level of play. Last season, Darby earned a 76.0 PFF grade, so he would definitely provide a boost to the Bills' secondary.

Above all, the Bills want a dynamic football team that can win in any number of ways. They want a team that can win when the offense has a bad day or if the defense falls apart. The more quality players a roster has, the more dynamic they can become. Additionally, they also become protected from injuries after adding depth to the roster.

Also Read

Denver Broncos v New York Giants

Essentially, the Bills want an unsinkable team that can compete for the Lombardi trophy. By adding more depth, their odds of breaking through to the Super Bowl increase. By adding a cornerback like Ronald Darby, the team could also ascend into February ready to take on the best the NFC has to offer.

Edited by LeRon Haire