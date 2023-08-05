Is the Pro Football Hall of Fame parade televised? All you need to know about 2023 enshrinement 

Football enthusiasts are congregating in Canton as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is inducted. The Pro Football Hall of Fame celebration honors people who have influenced the sport for years.

The celebrations began on July 29 and will be coming to a close this weekend. On Saturday morning, the Grand Parade got under way in Canton.

On a day Zach Thomas can at long last say he's a Hall of Famer, his @MiamiDolphins family joined him in Saturday morning's Grand Parade.

If you weren't able to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame procession in Canton this year, you can still watch it online at CantonRep.com. Following that, replays will also be accessible.

The parade is not broadcast on any major network, but streamers can view it on 3News.

ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. On August 5, the broadcast starts at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Listing 2023 class of legends

On Saturday (August 5), the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame group will be inducted, welcoming some of the greatest football players of all time to the game's invincibility. These athletes will be recognized for their commitment and selflessness.

After passing the initial round of nominations, the nine members had to get past an intense competition to get here.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame currently has 362 inductees. With the admission of nine new members, the total will rise to 371.

2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees:

Ronde Barber

Ken Riley

Darrelle Revis

Joe Klecko

Chuck Howley

Zach Thomas

Joe Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Don Coryell

Posthumously, coach Don Coryell was inducted. The renowned head coach, who established his name with the San Diego Chargers, passed away in 2010.