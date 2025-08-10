Is Quinn Ewers playing tonight? Dolphins' rookie QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs. Bears

Miami selected Quinn Ewers with a seventh-round pick in April. The team's fans are eager to find out if the rookie sees action on Sunday when the Dolphins face Bears in a road preseason game.Ewers is the third quarterback on their roster behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. He is the only one among them who has never played in an NFL game.When asked on Friday if the Dolphins' starters would play on Sunday, Mike McDaniel said he was still unsure. However, Ewers may play at Soldier Field given the coach's history of sitting key players in the preseason.Ewers has performed admirably during training camp drills, but he only had limited partcipation during Friday's joint practice with the Bears.Tagovailoa secured a four-year $212.4 million deal with Miami ahead of the 2024 season. It is unlikely that he would be supplanted by Ewers for any reason aside from injury when the regular season starts. However, Ewers did well in preseason snaps and showed that he is worthy of earning a roster spot.Additionally, McDaniel told reporters during training camp that he hasn't ruled out Ewers competing against Wilson for the QB2 role.&quot;Zach is the backup quarterback and it's up to the players to adjust to that,&quot; Mcdaniel said on July 30, via Sports Illustrated. &quot;There's no such thing as non-competition, and I think Quinn's the type of person who is every day trying to make that a real competition.&quot;Although the duration is uncertain, fans could expect Ewers to get his first NFL preseason snaps against Chicago.How to watch Quinn Ewers' Miami Dolphins against the Bears in preseason Week 1The Chicago Bears will face the Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday to begin their 2025 preseason. It will be the team's first game since Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions' former offensive coordinator, was hired as its new coach this offseason.The game will start at Soldier Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. It will be televised by NFL Network. Local networks in Chicago (WFLD FOX32) and Miami (WFOR CBS4) will also carry the game.Streaming options include FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+.Game details:Date and Time: Sunday, Aug. 10 at 1:00 p.m. ETLocation: Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisTV: NFL NetworkLive Streaming: NFL+, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV