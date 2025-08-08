Is Quinshon Judkins playing tonight? Browns rookie RB's status explored for preseason opener vs Panthers

The Cleveland Browns selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the 2025 draft. The Browns used the 36th pick to select the Ohio State Buckeyes star, fresh off a 2024 CFP national championship win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The goal was to draft a long-term replacement for departing franchise icon Nick Chubb, and the front office believed that Judkins was the player.So, with the Browns starting their preseason tonight against the Carolina Panthers. Let's examine Judkins' availability.Is Quinshon Judkins playing tonight?No, Quinshon Judkins is not playing in tonight's game against the Carolina Panthers. The highly rated rookie is dealing with legal issues and remains unsigned to a professional contract.According to Yahoo Sports, Judkins’ arrest on a domestic violence charge is a cause for concern ahead of the 2025 regular season. The uncertainty surrounding his case has put talks on hold regarding his first NFL contract.Furthermore, reports state that Judkins has waived his right to a speedy trial in his case. That means the State now has 175 days, rather than the initially expected 60 days, to try him after the arrest. The sooner the case is settled, the sooner Judkins is able to play for the Browns.How did Quinshon Judkins perform in college?Quinshon Judkins played for two football powerhouses during his collegiate career. He spent two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, and his last was spent with the Ohio State Buckeyes.Judkins thrived with the Ole Miss Rebels, and he was a key part of their offense from Day 1. The shifty RB posted consecutive seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and 15 or more touchdowns. However, he opted to enter the transfer portal ahead of his third collegiate football season.Judkins chose to join the Ryan Day-coached Ohio State Buckeyes as yet another piece to their national championship-chasing roster. He shared the backfield with fellow promising RB TreVeyon Henderson, and the duo was crucial in leading the Buckeyes to a national championship.Next up for Judkins is to sort out his legal issues and potentially sign a contract with the Browns. It remains to be seen whether the NFL punishes Judkins ahead of his debut due to its strict nonviolence policy.