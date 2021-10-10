Is Josh Jacobs playing tonight against the Bears?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs will both be playing with something to prove in Week 5. The Raiders lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, the Raiders will look to prove their 3-0 start wasn't a fluke.

Josh Jacobs will also play with a chip on his shoulder. Toe and ankle injuries caused him to miss weeks two and three. Jacobs has played decently in his two games but has another gear he hasn't been able to get to yet this year.

He could be due for a statement game against the Bears.

Matty Kiwoom @MattyKiwoom 🏈Josh Jacobs📈

➡️63% of RB snaps. Saw 5 tgts (5 rec). Finished w/ 57 total yards. Forced 2 missed tackles & added 1 10+ run. Good potential game script in Week 5 vs CHI. 💰BUY💰

🏈Bryan Edwards📉

Josh Jacobs is playing against the Bears.

Josh Jacobs has recovered for the most part from his injuries. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. But he was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. Jacobs will play against the Bears and is expected to receive a full workload.

Jacobs' numbers in the box scores this year don't jump off the page. In the first game of the season, he rushed the ball 10 times for 34 yards. During his return from injury last week, he rushed 13 times for 40 yards.

Despite the totals, Jacobs still showed the cutting ability that made him a pro-Bowler in 2020. If the Raiders' offensive line can block better, Jacobs could have a breakout game.

Raiders luck out with injuries to Bears' defense.

The Bears will be without one of their best players on defense, Akiem Hicks. Along with Hicks, Khalil Mack won't be playing at 100 percent health against his former team.

It seems that the Raiders have caught the Bears at the right time. The Raiders' offensive line has struggled to pass protect and run block through four games.

With Richie Incognito on IR, the interior of the offensive line has been a weakness. They've struggled so much that they put first-round rookie Alex Leatherwood at guard in practice this week. For Josh Jacobs to have a breakout game, the line must make room for him to run.

Derek Carr might use Jacobs more in the passing game as well. Jacobs caught each of his five targets last week. He's never been much of a receiving threat, but he could add that element to his game this year.

The bottom line is the Raiders are glad to have Josh Jacobs back and healthy again.

Edited by LeRon Haire