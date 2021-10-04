Is Josh Jacobs playing tonight vs Chargers in Week 4?

Even without running back Josh Jacobs for weeks two and three, the Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to a 3-0 start, and that is something that many didn't see coming. Jacobs has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Backup running back Peyton Barber has taken over running back duties and has helped out the offense in doing so. But Jacobs, who is considered one of the best running backs in the league, elevates the Raiders offense.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders have running back Josh Jacobs for Monday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Josh Jacobs injured his ankle in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Jacobs went on to score two touchdowns against the Ravens but had just ten carries totalling 34 rushing yards. Jacobs then missed Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

Kevin Bolinger @KevinFOX5Vegas Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation https://t.co/d6FACAmHZQ

Jacobs has been a full participant in Las Vegas Raiders practice this week and seems to be a go for Monday night's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders haven't officially announced his status and the team considers him a game-time decision, but with what was witnessed at practice this week, he seems ready to go.

Josh Jacobs has been seen running at full speed and taking snaps with the first-team in preparation for his return.The Raiders plan to test out Jacobs' ankle in pregame warmups to ensure he is good to go.

Even if Josh Jacobs does indeed return, it doesn't seem that the Raiders would be ready to go full speed with his production. Peyton Barber will likely still get a significant amount of carries to help ease Jacobs back in. Barber had 111 rushing yards and one touchdown in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. The Las Vegas Raiders also have Kenyan Drake as an option at running back to go as RB 2 behind Barber if Jacobs can't go.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Monday night as underdogs to their fellow AFC West divisional rivals. With the Denver Broncos getting their first loss of the season and now at 3-1, the Raiders remain the only undefeated team in the West. The Chargers are currently 2-1 and the Chiefs have gotten back to a .500 record at 2-2 with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

