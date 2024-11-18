Is Rico Dowdle playing tonight? Exploring Cowboys RB's status for Week 11 MNF clash vs. Texans

Rico Dowdle is a talented running back who has put up impressive performances in his last two games, gaining 127 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry, despite the Dallas Cowboys' difficulties this season.

The 26-year-old RB has continuously demonstrated his talent as a key running back, averaging 4.5 yards per rush throughout the season, considering Dallas' lackluster overall showing.

Let's see below if Rico Dowdle will play in the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Houston Texans on Monday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Exploring Rico Dowdle's availability status for Week 11

Rico Dowdle is expected to play for the Dallas Cowboys against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Monday if he doesn't sustain any pregame injuries, as he wasn't listed on the team's injury report this week.

Despite the Cowboys' prior dedication to carrying the ball via group effort, coach Mike McCarthy eventually selected Dowdle as the team's RB1 last week.

As the team looks to make a late push for the postseason, the veteran coach discussed the influence Dowdle has had over the past few weeks and indicated that they would need to get him the ball more for the rest of the season.

Dowdle has carried the ball for an average of four yards per attempt in each of his last seven games, more than any other running back in the team during that span, despite having a light workload in several games this season.

Rico Dowdle has only managed to accumulate 374 rushing yards and has yet to score a touchdown this season, but it's crucial to remember that he has only done it on 83 carries.

In his eight games this season, the fifth-year running back has also amassed 166 receiving yards on 24 catches and three receiving touchdowns.

Monday's game against the Texans will be Rico Dowdle's first chance to establish himself as a worthy RB1, as both Dallas and Houston attempt to recover from Week 10 losses.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans on Monday night?

The Dallas Cowboys will have another chance to end their unpleasant run when they play the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football. The team has lost all four of its home games this season.

The Cowboys have had a difficult season, especially at home, and it now looks like things will get worse as starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign because of a partial hamstring tear.

Cooper Rush will continue to start for the Cowboys on Monday after having a terrible game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

The Texans, who are now on a two-game losing run after losing to the Detroit Lions by a slim margin of 26-23 last time out, have also experienced difficulties. However, they continue to lead the AFC South standings with a 6-4 record.

All the information you need to watch the game, including the time, location, watching and streaming details, is provided below:

Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18

Location: AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.