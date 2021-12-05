Is Rob Gronkowski playing today vs. Falcons in Week 13?

Rob Gronkowski has proven himself to be a more than viable piece for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. In just the first two games of the season, Gronk had already amassed four total touchdowns and looked to be well on his way to a statistically dominant season.

However, the injury bug soon hit as Gronkowski suffered multiple cracked ribs as well as a punctured lung earlier in the season against the Los Angeles Rams. Gronk initially attempted to return later in the season against the New Orleans Saints but did not play long as he suffered back spasms.

Rob Gronkowski injury status: Will Buccaneers TE suit up today to play against the Falcons?

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was not designated to be out for today's game. Therefore, the future Hall of Fame player will play today against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Gronk has been on the field this season, he has been an absolute terror for opposing defenses. When the Buccaneers have been in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has received nine targets, which is 9.9% of their red zone attempts.

Gronkowski made his triumphant return to the field in Week 11 in a Monday night football matchup against the New York Giants. Brady found Gronk for six receptions and 71 yards, including a 35 yard reception in the first half which helped set the tone for the rest of the game.

This game was an obvious pre-cursor to the following week's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Buccaneers won the game by a score of 38-31 and a large part of that was due in part to the connection, figuratively and literally, between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk ended the game with seven receptions for a team-high 123 yards receiving. Despite not having a touchdown, Gronkowski paved the way for the Bucs' passing game.

Can Gronkowski and the Buccaneers make it back to the Super Bowl?

With an overall record of 8-3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in place to make a strong run for the top spot in the NFC playoffs. This is the first year in which only the number one seed gets a bye, so it's imperative that the Bucs strive for the top spot.

Rob Gronkowski's health is a key factor in whether or not the Bucs can make it back to the Super Bowl. Brady is already without Antonio Brown for another few weeks due to a suspension for "misrepresenting his vaccination status," which is code for Brown lying about being vaccinated.

If Gronkowski can maintain his health and stay on the field, expect the Bucs to once again be in play to fight for the Lombardi trophy.

