Is Robbie Gould Jewish? All about the San Francisco 49ers place-kicker's ethnicity and religious background

No, Robbie Gould is not Jewish, and the American place-kicker's religious background remains private at the time of writing. Gould is not one to talk about his faith on the internet, and you would need help finding personal details about the NFL veteran on social media.

However, Gould is married to his long-term partner, Lauren, whom he married in a low-key ceremony. The Goulds' union has been blessed with two boys, Robbie and Chris. Both of his children play football in school, and whether they follow their old man's career path and carve a niche for themselves in the NFL remains to be seen.

Robbie Gould's career timeline

Robbie Gould joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent when the Chicago Bears signed him. The Penn State alum made a name for himself in Chicago, playing 11n seasons there, becoming the team's all-time leader in points.

Craving a new experience, Gould moved to the New York Giants for the 2016-2017 season, one that was a mixed bag, to say the least. He was mainly a backup in his sole season with the Giants, a role that he had yet to perform once in his professional career.

Following a season of discontent with the Giants, Robbie Gould packed his bags and headed to the San Francisco 49ers. That proved to be a masterstroke, as the former one-and-done kicker became a regular in the later stages of the playoffs. He has remained a key clog on San Francisco's special teams, and this season hasn't been any different.

How is Robbie Gould performing this season?

This season, Robbie Gould has been having a typically consistent campaign, with the seasoned vet bringing the seasoning to San Francisco. He has been reliable on field goal attempts, extra-point conversions and more. The 49ers can go to bed knowing that Gould will make the FG, unlike a certain contemporary in Dallas.

Gould has been padding his star sheet, reminding us that age is nothing but a number for place-kickers. He is putting up a stat line of 84.4% on field goals, 98.0% on extra points and 131 total points (fifth in the league).

He will be in action against the Philadelphia Eagles as his team looks to improve on last season's postseason performance. The 49ers will need all their departments to be in full flow, and their veteran kicker, Gould, is no exception.

