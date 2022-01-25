WATCH: Nothing can stop 49ers kicker Robbie Gould from kicking FGs, not even Cowboys cheerleaders

In the NFL, if you have aspirations of winning a Super Bowl like the San Francisco 49ers do this season, you're going to need an unbelievable kicker. Luckily, their kicker Robbie Gould is certainly reliable and someone who can be depended on to make a game-winning kick in all sorts of conditions when it comes to the post-season.

Now it's normal for a kicker to warm-up during the pre-game, so they can be comfortable with their routine before the game starts. But Gould has had a few hilarious situations this post-season when it comes to his warm-up routine.

WATCH: 49ers kicker Robbie Gould can warm-up anywhere regardless of the situation surrounding him

Videos on social media have popped up showing Gould warming-up for the 49ers NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. In the video, Gould is awkwardly standing between Cowboys cheerleaders as he goes through his routine before the game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Before he was warming up during Packers intros, he was doing this against the Cowboys



(via @hutchdiesel) Robbie Gould has experience kicking in awkward situationsBefore he was warming up during Packers intros, he was doing this against the Cowboys(via @KNBR Robbie Gould has experience kicking in awkward situations 😅Before he was warming up during Packers intros, he was doing this against the Cowboys 😂(via @KNBR, @hutchdiesel) https://t.co/wuyxkg9pzg

As eluded in the tweet, Gould was also seen warming-up before the Divisional Round contest versus the Green Bay Packers. As the Packers were introducing their team to the fans, the 49ers kicker was nonchalantly knocking the ball through the uprights.

"Shoulda known he was gonna kick a game winner with the level of disrespect."

J.Mcfly @FrasierrCrane Shoulda known he was gonna kick a game winner with this level of disrespect Shoulda known he was gonna kick a game winner with this level of disrespect 😂😂😂 https://t.co/O47PsegIwp

Gould clinched the game for the 49ers with a game-winning field goal as time expired to send them to the NFC Championship game where they will face the Los Angeles Rams. The former Chicago Bear was ecstatic after the game as his 45-yard field goal split the uprights that sent Aaron Rodgers and the number one seed Packers home.

How good is Robbie Gould in the post-season?

He's perfect. In his playoff career, Gould has not missed a field goal and has a pristine 20 out of 20 record. He also hasn't missed an extra point and has a 100% record from 32 attempts. Basically, in the post-season, Gould doesn't miss.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Robbie Gould has NEVER missed a kick in the playoffs.

• 20/20 FG

• 32/32 PAT Robbie Gould has NEVER missed a kick in the playoffs. • 20/20 FG • 32/32 PAT https://t.co/qyGYtmIRrt

In the NFL last weekend, kickers were as important as they've ever been, with all four games in the Divisional Round ending with a successful field goal. Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal to send his current team through and his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, out.

In the AFC, the Bengals needed their rookie kicker to make a game-winning field goal from 52 yards. If he made the field goal, they would progress to the Championship game. Their kicker Harrison Butker successfully made a field goal from 49 yards to send the game to overtime, where they scored a walk-off touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in overtime to win 42-36.

Now, their next opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs.

