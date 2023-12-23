Is Robert Saleh on the hot seat? Insider notes on Jets HC's future 

As we move into the final few weeks of the NFL season, more and more questions continue to arise about the job security of certain head coaches as well as general mangers around the league, none more so than the New York Jets.

Jim Harbaugh’s name continues to be a hot topic inside the league as well. Here’s the latest on both.

I reported back on November 16 that people in the league were telling me they believed the Jets should clean house and fire head coach Robert Saleh as well as general manager Joe Douglas after the season, but that it was unlikely to happen. Those opinions have only gotten louder as Saleh oversees yet another second-half collapse. ESPN recently reported Saleh’s coaching seat is hotter than people think and implied the third-year coach could be shown the door after the season.

Is Jets head coach Robert Saleh's job in jeopardy?

Yet, people I’ve spoken with in the league tell me it’s unlikely there will be any changes to the Jets’ top hierarchy despite another dismal season. Once again, the opinion is that Aaron Rodgers wants continuity when he returns to the field next year.

Rodgers himself publicly supported the Jets leadership team earlier this month, stating:

“I feel like the recipe is in place to be really successful, whether it’s finishing up this year or starting fresh next year,” adding, “I feel like with those guys in a position of leadership, this team can get to where it wants to go.”

Some speculate that Rodgers may be saying all the right things in public yet telling Woody Johnson behind closed doors that Saleh is not the guy to take the Jets deep into the playoffs, speculation I don’t buy at this time.

Yet there is no denying those in league circles feel that the Saleh-Douglas duo has failed. And while the Jets have had more than their fair share of injuries this season, league insiders point to the job Kevin Stefanski has done with the Browns.

Despite losing three starting offensive tackles, their star running back, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and his backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns are in the driver’s seat at 9-5 to be the top wildcard team in the postseason. Ironically, the Browns face the 5-9 Jets the Thursday night after Christmas.

League sources believe there will be changes to the Jets coaching staff once the season ends, and the consensus is that offensive line coach Keith Carter will be shown the door.

As I reported last year from Shrine Bowl practices, a lot of eyebrows were raised when the Jets hired Carter in January. One league source told me at the time that Saleh and Douglas had a “death wish” hiring Carter, who does not have the greatest of reputations amongst players. And while the Jets’ offensive line has been beset with injuries this season, the poor play and limited development is the fault of Carter’s, according to those I’ve spoken with.

One lineman they specifically point to as an example is Mekhi Becton, who many feel has been too inconsistent this year, despite an ankle injury, and should be playing at a much higher level.

The opinion many I spoke with is the Jets coaching staff don’t realize what they have in Becton, whose attitude did a 180-degree turn this past off season, and the former first round pick should be playing closer to the level he was at as a rookie in 2020, when he showed incredible promise.