Is Roger Goodell making 2023 NFL Draft more about himself than the prospects? Fans continue to boo commissioner

Roger Goodell opened the 2023 NFL Draft and remained a constant presence throughout. As teams traded up and down and as college prospects realized their dreams, the NFL commissioner was there throughout it all.

We saw Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce open the draft. We heard from the players who got drafted and their families. We had a touching tribute to the University of Virginia shooting victims. But somehow, the person who got the most screen time was Roger Goodell.

It seems inherently unfair. Those that will say that this has been the case in previous drafts as well are undoubtedly correct. But that is probably why when the commissioner walked onto the dais, he was mercilessly booed. Despite being pleased by others to not mock him, the noise just got louder.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Everyone's favorite NFL Draft tradition: Roger Goodell getting booed. Everyone's favorite NFL Draft tradition: Roger Goodell getting booed. 🏈📺 https://t.co/VQr3IrhWvU

If NFL fans were hoping for an effect that they would see less of him in the future because of their boos, they were sorely mistaken. Roger Goodell remained front and center throughout the night.

Why does NFL Commissioner get booed?

The tradition of fans booing the NFL commissioner during the draft actually began with him. This was not an issue his predecessor Paul Tagliabue faced. In fact, he was applauded onto the stage most times.

In fact, it was the same for Roger Goodell at the beginning of the tenure. However, once the NFL, under his leadership, decided to bring the NFL Draft on the road, that is when things began to change.

Earlier, the draft was continuously held in New York City. But for a decade or so, the draft is held every year at the home base of a certain NFL franchise. For example, the 2023 NFL Draft is being held in Kansas City, the home of the current Super Bowl champions incidentally. This phenomenon first started in 2015.

Front Office Sports @FOS The NFL Draft location by year:



1964-2014: New York

2015: Chicago

2016: Chicago

2017: Philadelphia

2018: Dallas

2019: Nashville

2020: Virtual

2021: Cleveland

2022: Las Vegas

2023: Kansas City The NFL Draft location by year:1964-2014: New York2015: Chicago2016: Chicago2017: Philadelphia2018: Dallas2019: Nashville2020: Virtual2021: Cleveland2022: Las Vegas2023: Kansas City https://t.co/lSsiDQc3qM

Ever since the show was taken on the road, NFL fanbases have made clear their dissatisfaction with the suits sitting in NFL headquarters. That started the chanting against the NFL commissioner and how it has become a tradition. In fact, when he comes on in the draft, he pauses to let the crowd heartily boo him before beginning to speak.

It seems this ritual is here to stay. But instead of just washing it off, if Roger Goodell was to take more of a backseat to the festivities and let the college prospects shine and take center stage, that would be better.

