Russell Wilson is entering what could be his final shot as a full-time starter. The New York Giants signed him to a one-year, $10.5M deal following his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Giants starting their preseason tonight against the Buffalo Bills, Wilson's availability for the game is something that will be on everyone's minds.

Is Russell Wilson playing tonight?

Yes, Russell Wilson is starting for the New York Giants in today’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson will take the first snaps as QB1, per coach Brian Daboll.

NFL fans can expect Wilson to play just a series or two as the team also wants reps for the younger QBs.

In terms of depth chart context, Wilson is currently QB1. Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito may see some action as well, depending on how well Jaxson Dart performs.

Daboll wants to evaluate all QBs in the preseason, but Wilson’s start signals he’s still the favorite to open the regular season as the starter.

The Giants are coming off a disastrous 2024 season and need stability at the QB position. Wilson's performance today could set the tone for New York heading into Week 1.

How did Russell Wilson perform last season?

Russell Wilson had a solid 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, bouncing back after his struggles in Denver. However, his performance wasn’t as good as his output in his peak years.

He played 11 games, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, with a 63.7% completion rate and a 95.6 passer rating. He also ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked 33 times.

His best game came in Week 13 against the Bengals, when he threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson scored in 9 of 11 games and showed he could still run, especially after a 55-yard rushing game against Kansas City.

He helped the Steelers finish 10-7 and reach the playoffs, where he threw for 270 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a loss to Baltimore.

