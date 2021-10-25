Is Russell Wilson playing tonight against Saints in Week 7?

Is Russell Wilson set for his return?

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the New Orleans Saints tonight in Week 7 for Monday Night Football.

The Saints are currently 3-2 and looking to log another much-needed win after struggling a bit in the first few weeks of the season.

The Seahawks are currently struggling on both sides of the ball and sit at a 2-4 record. Should they lose another game tonight, it may be time to start looking towards the 2022 season.

The NFC West will be hard to battle against as the Rams are 6-1 and the Cardinals remain undefeated at 7-0.

This begs the bigger question that has added to the struggles of the Seahawks. Is Russell Wilson playing tonight?

Is Russell Wilson playing tonight against the Saints in Week 7?

Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, the answer to this question is no. There is at least another week of having to endure Geno Smith man the helm for the ailing Seahawks offense.

Russell Wilson suffered a finger fracture in Week 5 against division rival Los Angeles Rams.

The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 @FantasySource_ INJURY UPDATE: @Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to have pins removed from his finger within the next week. Has ‘a chance’ to return immediately once removed from IR INJURY UPDATE: @Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to have pins removed from his finger within the next week. Has ‘a chance’ to return immediately once removed from IR https://t.co/P0BQ5OpECx

Wilson had to have surgery to repair the fracture and is two weeks past the surgery point. The good news is that the timetable for Wilson's return seems to be steadily approaching.

Wilson is set to have the pin that was placed in his hand removed sometime this week. That is great news and even better when it comes to the healing time needed for his finger.

Coach Pete Carroll has stated that Wilson is a "great healer" and that would indeed be the case in the rapid time it is taking Wilson to return to the field.

Bets Stats @betsstats

Geno Smith has covered 6 straight games dating back to December 14, 2014Saints @ Seahawks (+4) Odds via @BSSportsbook Geno Smith has covered 6 straight games dating back to December 14, 2014Saints @ Seahawks (+4) Odds via @BSSportsbook

https://t.co/9NRjcbkhD5

With Geno Smith at quarterback, the Seahawks, at a minimum, are competitive and will fight until the final gun sounds (and sometimes after as witnessed in their overtime loss last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers). The same can be said for next week when the Seahawks will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week 10 is the projected time in which Russell Wilson is said to return to action. The Seahawks will need their starter during this game as they are set to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the Seahawks can manage to win these next two games, they will be looking at a 4-4 record and looking to continue to surge towards a playoff spot.

The Seahawks would be wise not to rush Wilson's recovery time should they want to make their playoff hopes a reality.

Edited by LeRon Haire